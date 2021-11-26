Nordic club eyes membership prizes

Young skiers in the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Development Program practise their skills during last year’s season. (File photo)

100 Mile club calls on members to sign up before Dec. 1

The 100 Mile Nordics are in the running to win a club membership contest for the second year in a row.

The contest, through Cross Country BC, pits nordic clubs throughout the province against one another to see who can sign up the most members before Dec. 1.

Thousands of dollars in prizes – including kids’ ski gear, free nights at various ski resorts and a variety of ski swag – are up for grabs for the winning club.

100 Mile is currently sitting in fourth place, hot on the heels of Nordic Racers, Whiskey Jack and Whistler nordic clubs.

Last year, 100 Mile Nordics saw a late November surge in membership that hoisted them to the top of the list, with a record 319 members signed up before Dec. 1.

“We’d love to repeat 100 Mile Nordic’s winning performance from last year and be eligible for the great prize packages that will be awarded to the winning clubs,” an email update states. “So we are asking you to do something on your to-do list before the end of the month.”

Memberships and trail passes can be purchased online at 100milenordics.com.

For more information, contact info@100milenordics.com



