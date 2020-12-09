Ilia Visscher, 6, left and Debra Visscher enjoy the snow at the 99 Mile ski trails. The 100 Mile Nordics opened the season on Nov. 26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Ilia Visscher, 6, left and Debra Visscher enjoy the snow at the 99 Mile ski trails. The 100 Mile Nordics opened the season on Nov. 26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Nordics beat Whistler in B.C. membership contest

Membership up 29 percent this year.

Due to high rates of membership this year, the 100 Mile Nordics Club has beaten Whistler in the Cross Country BC’s 2020-2021 Club Membership Contest.

Within Group D the Nordics enjoyed an increase in membership of 29 percent to Whister’s 23 percent netting them not only a win but a new club record. This win comes while membership in cross-country ski clubs is up by 56 percent compared to last year across the province with over half the clubs already surpassing last winter’s total. According to Cross Country BC’s website, 100 Mile currently has 261 registered Nordic members.

Nordic president Kristi Iverson said she was happy to see this outcome although she doesn’t yet know what prize the club has won. An avid cross country skier, Iverson said she got involved while her children took part in Nordic programs.

“We have record membership from what we’ve ever had. We’re up 29 percent from last year and it just continues to climb even after winning the membership contest, so it looks to be a very busy season, lots of people out on the trails,” Iverson said.

READ MORE: 100 Mile Nordics set to open lodge, start season on Thursday

Their membership count has surpassed their reported numbers to Cross Country BC and now stands at 267, Iverson said. Seeing these numbers is pretty exciting, she said noting they came from behind, as membership sign up was slow initially until the early snow galvanized the public.

“We’re really happy to have early snow to be able to be out there skiing and enjoying the outdoors,” Iverson said.

Iverson said they’ll receive one of six prizes at random which includes a fleet of skis for children, travel packages and the like.

While the Nordics won’t be having events this year due to COVID-19, she said they’ll still be a lot of chances for people to get out and have fun on the trails and run into people they know. She encourages the whole community to come on up to the lodge and enjoy winter this year.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian junior hockey team cuts players, resumes selection camp after quarantine

Just Posted

Ilia Visscher, 6, left and Debra Visscher enjoy the snow at the 99 Mile ski trails. The 100 Mile Nordics opened the season on Nov. 26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Nordics beat Whistler in B.C. membership contest

Membership up 29 percent this year.

Aaron Thompson amplified Dr. Bonnie Henry’s message on Birch Avenue Saturday, Dec. 5, as a counter-protest to a march by 40 protesters who claim their rights and freedoms are being threatened during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile RCMP monitor health march after reports of counter-protest

Police to take new approach to enforcing B.C.’s health orders

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP
RCMP ramp up efforts to enforce B.C. health orders

Police will approach groups, churches and individuals and remind them to follow the orders.

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

RCMP
Lac La Hache cyclist back home after collision

John Aikema was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital after crash on Nov. 4.

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Most Read