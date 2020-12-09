Nordics beat Whistler in B.C. membership contest

Due to high rates of membership this year, the 100 Mile Nordics Club has beaten Whistler in the Cross Country BC’s 2020-2021 Club Membership Contest.

Within Group D the Nordics enjoyed an increase in membership of 29 percent to Whister’s 23 percent netting them not only a win but a new club record. This win comes while membership in cross-country ski clubs is up by 56 percent compared to last year across the province with over half the clubs already surpassing last winter’s total. According to Cross Country BC’s website, 100 Mile currently has 261 registered Nordic members.

Nordic president Kristi Iverson said she was happy to see this outcome although she doesn’t yet know what prize the club has won. An avid cross country skier, Iverson said she got involved while her children took part in Nordic programs.

“We have record membership from what we’ve ever had. We’re up 29 percent from last year and it just continues to climb even after winning the membership contest, so it looks to be a very busy season, lots of people out on the trails,” Iverson said.

Their membership count has surpassed their reported numbers to Cross Country BC and now stands at 267, Iverson said. Seeing these numbers is pretty exciting, she said noting they came from behind, as membership sign up was slow initially until the early snow galvanized the public.

“We’re really happy to have early snow to be able to be out there skiing and enjoying the outdoors,” Iverson said.

Iverson said they’ll receive one of six prizes at random which includes a fleet of skis for children, travel packages and the like.

While the Nordics won’t be having events this year due to COVID-19, she said they’ll still be a lot of chances for people to get out and have fun on the trails and run into people they know. She encourages the whole community to come on up to the lodge and enjoy winter this year.

100 Mile House