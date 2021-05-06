Oban Chambers may only be nine but he already loves cross country skiing. (Photo submitted)

Oban Chambers may only be nine but he already loves cross country skiing. (Photo submitted)

Nordic skiers track record year, personal bests

Oban Chambers, 9, and Janet Wright, 82, clocked the most miles these season

When it comes to cross-country skiing, Oban Chambers and Janet Wright are in it for the long haul.

Oban, 9, and Wright, 82, represent the youngest and oldest “long haul” skiers of the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society this past season. Oban clocked in an impressive 342 kilometres with his mom, while Wright skied 1,200 kilometres – 200 km over her goal.

“It makes me feel awesome, I’ve achieved so much. In fact, the first year of skiing I did 100 km, next year we did 200 km and then this year we were so close to 300 km we just decided to do it,” Oban said.

Oban first got into the sport when his mom Kimberly Chambers enrolled him in the Nordic’s Ski School. Thanks to one-on-one sessions with Kristi Iverson, one of his coaches, he said he was able to figure out his technique and start enjoying himself.

As a homeschooler, he had the opportunity to ski five times a week. “I really started to get into it and really understand why she (my mom) did it,” Oban said. “I love how it’s an amazing sport that lets you be outdoors in nature. With all the beauty, plants and wildlife you can just relax.”

The Nordics experienced a record-setting season this past winter, with a 64 per cent increase in users from the previous year. The surge in interest has prompted organizers to start preparations to once again hold the BC Cup Race at the trails for the first time in 20 years.

100 Mile House had been a hot destination for international races, given its location in the centre of the province. The area had previously hosted everything from the BC Championships and Junior Nationals to the renowned Cariboo Marathon, which ran from 1977 to 2014, hosting 1,650 participants at its peak.

Wright had competed in the marathon 26 times – always opting for the 50 km trek – and makes a point of skiing 50 km in one day every winter just to prove she can. This was the first year she couldn’t do her 50 km trip, due to the lingering effects of a broken ankle from a year earlier. Still, she went skiing every second day during the winter and tracked her kilometres.

“I never dreamt that at the age I am now, that I could still ski 50 km in a day,” Wright said. “It keeps you in good shape because I’m 82 now and I’ve got hardly any aches and pains and no arthritis.”

Wright started skiing when she was 28, using heavy metal-edged downhill skis. When the first wooden cross country skis came to the 150 Mile House area, where she was living at the time, Wright said she absolutely loved them.

“The first time I skied to the neighbours, three kilometres, I thought that was pretty wonderful,” she said.

READ MORE: Cariboo Marathon and Chris Harris’ birthday celebrated

Wright said 100 Mile House has some of the best cross-country skiing in B.C. and the Nordics trails are so well-groomed, it makes skiing even more addictive. She skis right up until the snow and ice melts and the lakes become accessible by boat again. Once that happens, she stores the skis and she takes out her kayak.

Oban encourages anyone, young and old, to give cross-country skiing a try. He especially loves the downhill parts of the Nordic’s track and the Beanstalk Cabin, where he and his mom will relax, have a snack and enjoy the view. This year, they read the Hobbit during their breaks by firelight, which was “amazing.”

But while he loves being on the trail, Oban warns new skiers to beware: “Do not go up Double Trouble. It is a mistake, turn back immediately,” he said seriously. “It is the hardest climb on the entire trail.”

Obam’s mom Kimberly said cross-country skiing has been “a lifesaver” during COVID.

READ MORE: Snow fun for young Nordics

“The kids could get together safely outside and stay active and connected with their peers,” she said.

Wright, who met Obam and his mom on the trails, said he’s shaping up to be a fine skier. She encouraged people to come out next year.

“I tell beginner skiers you don’t have to be a fanatic like me. You do whatever makes you happy, that’s the important thing.”

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
Telus tower proposed for Horse Lake Road

CRD will consider a proposal for wireless telecommunications facility.

(Kamloops This Week file photo)
Probe into TNRD spending taken over by federal police unit

Financial Integrity Sensitive Investigations Unit is now reviewing the case

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen truck found broken down on Highway 97C, Williams Lake suspect arrested near Ashcroft

A security guard first noticed the truck, and thought it looked suspicious

Janet Wright, 82. has been skiing since she was in her 20s and has regularly skied 50 km a day at least once each winter just to prove she can. (Photo submitted)
Nordic skiers track record year, personal bests

Oban Chambers, 9, and Janet Wright, 82, clocked the most miles these season

Amanda Patterson is excited to open the South Cariboo Farmers' Market at the South Cariboo Rec Centre this Friday, May 7. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Farmers, crafters get set for market

South Cariboo Farmer’s Market opens on Friday, May 7.

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,000 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

Most Read