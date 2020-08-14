No home win for Crushers in Slo-Pitch tourney

The 100 Mile Crushers returned to the Slo-Pitch field Sunday

The 100 Mile Crushers returned to the Slo-Pitch field Sunday but were unable to hit a home win, losing to the Kamloops Killer Connections, or KC, 20-9.

The playoff round-robin, which included 12 local teams including those from Williams Lake and Clearwater, was the first for the Crushers since COVID-19 halted all sports leagues around the province. The event was held at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

But it wasn’t the usual play. Players and spectators are encouraged to follow COVID precautions, including regular hand sanitizing, two-metre distancing on the bleachers and grass and no spitting or hanging out in the dugout. Fewer than 50 people were allowed at each game. The softball was only shared equipment between the teams, which had their own bats and gloves.

Darcy Smith, of the KC, noted the league play, which started up again July, is restricted to small communities. “It’s fantastic,” she said. “It’s been a really long off-season.”

Crushers’ Kyra Hopson agreed, saying she was glad to be back on the field. “I love it, it’s the best.”

