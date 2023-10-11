Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser celebrates his third goal against the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser celebrates his third goal against the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL: Boeser scores 4 as Canucks crush Oilers 8-1 in season opener

Miller, Pettersson also have big nights for Vancouver

Brock Boeser scored four goals and the Vancouver Canucks routed the visiting Edmonton Oilers 8-1 on Wednesday night to start a home-and-home opening set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.

Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, with Miller, Pettersson and Quinn Hughes adding three assists.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for Vancouver and stopped 21 of 22 shots in 48 minutes. Casey DeSmith made five saves the rest of the way.

Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, with Connor McDavid assisting. Oilers starter Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner each allowed four goals.

After Garland opened the scoring, Boeser scored three straight goals for a natural hat trick and 4-0 lead. He made it 6-1 early in the third period. The Minnesotan had 18 goals in 74 games last season.

The Associated Press

