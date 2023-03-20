Lorne Landry returns a serve during a game of pickleball at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New pickleball courts coming to Centennial Park

The community is invited this weekend to give the sport a try

The South Cariboo Pickleball Association is looking to grow its sport this year, especially with plans for six new courts at Centennial Park.

Secretary-treasurer Larry Davis said the association is organizing community pickleball lessons on Saturday, March 25 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Davis said this free event is open to anyone who wants to give pickleball a try.

“We’re going to have a couple of courts where moderate to advanced people will play so they can see what it’s like and then three courts where we will teach anyone and everyone,” Davis said. “It’s a fun social game for any age and skill level. Anyone who has played any bit of racket sports will pick it up very easily.”

The free lessons are being organized as part of the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring event. Community groups across town will be offering free activities and Davis said he’s hoping people will try one of Canada’s fastest-growing racket sports. All equipment will be provided and participants only need to bring indoor gym shoes.

The lessons come ahead of plans by the Cariboo Regional District and District of 100 Mile House to replace Centennial Park’s old tennis courts with a brand new pickleball court this summer.

Todd Conway, the district’s director of community services, said the project will cost $225,000. Several contractors including Bree Contracting, Right Way Fencing and Garth’s Electric are ready to begin work once the snow melts, he said, to remove the old infrastructure and install fencing, LED lights and asphalt.

“The aging surface needs replacing so it will be a complete revamp on that project,” Conway said. “When (the proposal) went to the joint council they chose to go with the pickleball courts because pickleball is becoming so popular. We do have other tennis courts at the old school grounds so it made sense.”

Davis said the association currently has 48 committed members who play pickleball weekly throughout the year and he expects more to join.

“We have been working on trying to get additional venues for locations to play and were pleasantly surprised when we found out the District and CRD had decided to fund new pickleball courts down at Centennial Park,” Davis said. “Having free courts where we don’t have to be somewhere at a certain time will mean people can drop in anytime and bring their kids and grandkids. Once they give it a try, they’ll be hooked.”


100 Mile House

 

Larry Pawloski runs up to smash a pickleball back to his opponents during a friendly game last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Pam Makortoff and Marge Mitchell play pickleball together last week at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Pam Makortoff plays some pickleball in Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Gymnasium last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
