New features for Huncity Mountain Bike trails

Mountain biker riders hoping to get into the Hustle and Flow and meet up with the Kraken can now do so thanks to the efforts of the Slopeline Bike Park crew.

Several members of 100 Mile House’s mountain bike community, led by Dalton Anderson, spent the summer working on building new features at the Huncity Mountain Bike Club’s trails to make them more fun and safer for riders. These include several jumps running parallel to Ainsworth Road, giving riders the chance to reduce speed and motorists a heads up when they are about to cross the road.

“Before, riders used to just shoot across the road but now it basically lines them up more safely to come towards oncoming traffic so people can see you,” Anderson said.

The work was originally started in June but was halted for several weeks due to the wildfire season. Anderson said he and his friends volunteered their time to work on the project whenever they could.

Work has been done using shovels, chainsaws, hand rakes and an excavator, donated by Jim Kirby from Performance All Terrain. Anderson said the excavator was especially useful as the soil in the area has a high number of rocks, making it difficult to shape dirt features by hand.

Huncity president Steve Law said keeping riders safe and off the road was the main goal of this new addition.

“It gives people a reason to stay off the road and do the fun stuff and not just barrel down the road 100 miles an hour,” he said.

Anderson and the improvements have made the trail “a lot more fun.”

“People are always stoked whenever we post photos so I’m sure once this is done it will be even better,” he said.

Besides the new connecting trail, Anderson they have also added a few new features to sections of both the Hustle and Flow and the Kraken. They also began clearing underbrush in preparation for the construction of an entirely new trail, which Anderson hopes to work on next year.

“I want to say it will be a trail like Hustle and Flow but with taller corners and a few more jumps,” he said. “It’s good for the community, so that’s all that matters.”

Anderson encourages anyone interested in mountain biking to check out the trails before the snow falls, noting they will be “blown away by how sweet they are.”



