New blood found to keep soccer association running

The 100 Mile Soccer Association has found the new blood it needs to keep running.

President Werner Heine, who announced his intention last month to resign from his position, said he has found a successor and several people willing to become board members.

While it won’t be official until the association’s AGM in February, Heine said this is good news for everyone.

“We wanted a commitment from people that they will stand for election because we didn’t want to wait until February and have nobody step up,” Heine said. “The top agenda item at our meeting was that because everything else was irrelevant if we don’t have a board.”

Heine said around 16 people expressed interest in joining the board and four of them committed at the meeting. This will leave the board with eight members next season, more than they had this year.

Pending their election, Elger Krahn will become president, Amy McKean will be vice-president, Shawnna Siclari will be secretary, Jennifer Jones will be treasurer, Cate Davies will be referee co-ordinator, Catherine Drager will be the co-ordinator for photos and uniforms and Jennifer Jones will be the co-ordinator for recycling. Ingo Theuring and Romy Henderson will be directors at large.

“We are looking very healthy. We have someone who is going to be running for president, vice president and pretty much every director’s position is tentatively filled,” Heine said. “It’s absolutely great. It’s a lot of new blood. Most of them have coached before or have children in soccer and are taking that next step.”

Now that these roles have been filled, Heine said he’s committed to helping the new president run the association next season as the director of sponsorships.

The year after he plans to leave the executive entirely but would like to stay on in a volunteer capacity.

Heine encouraged parents to attend the February AGM and volunteer with the organization. He said they will still need coaches, referees and co-ordinators to make soccer happen.

“I just appreciate that people see the importance and there’s enough of them to keep soccer going for the kids in the community.”



