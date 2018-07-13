Austin Briand racked up 885 points to win with the trophy in 2013. File photo.

Mud racing returns to the South Cariboo after two year hiatus

The event will come to the 100 Mile House Horsepower Ranch on July 14 and 15

After a two-year absence, the North West Mud Racing Association is bringing mud racing back to the South Cariboo.

“We have eight different race classes,” said Gavin McDonald, the president of NWRA.

The event will take place on July 14 and 15 at the 100 Mile House Horsepower Ranch on Bradley Creek Road and will feature mud pits, a bog pit, pro pit, hill n’ hole and junior racers events. There will also be a freestyle ring competition for the first time with a payout amounting to $1,000.

“It’s the first freestyle ring we have ever held in British Columbia,” said McDonald. “We have a ring where at halftime people are going in and showing off what they can do over jumps and obstacles and stuff like that for the most points.”

According to McDonald, they decided to do it because more people were going to monster truck races in Alberta and Saskatchewan like that in and the NWRA is hoping the freestyle competition can revive the sport of mud racing in British Columbia.

The event doesn’t have a pre-registration for the event but the association has 75 members with most of them – if not all – coming out to compete. Local and provincial drivers are also allowed to register. They can either sign up for street stunt or modified races.

Tickets are $20 for a day and $35 for the weekend.

“It’s something you don’t see every day and just come out. We’re a non-profit organization, we don’t do this for money and we do this for the love of the sport and help continue motorsports thrive in British Columbia,” said McDonald.

