Mud racing returns to 100 Mile House

Leanna Davies can’t wait to see the mud fly at 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch this summer.

Davies, who co-owns the ranch with her husband Dave, is gearing up to host two North West Mud Racing Association-sanctioned races this summer after nearly four years without one.

Set to take place July 9-10 and Sept. 3-4, the events will include mud drags, bounty hole races, hill N hole races, junior mud racing and a pro pit race. The final event of the season will also include a freestyle show.

“This is our first year back since 2018,” Davies said. “I’m really excited. I know a lot of people are looking forward to mud racing coming back and being a part of it.”

The races will kick off around noon both days at the Horsepower Ranch, at 2750 Bradley Creek Rd. in Forest Grove, and will feature several categories for both amateur and professional racers. This includes a junior class for children, a street-legal truck category and a race for professionally built mud racers that can skim across the dirt.

Davies is especially looking forward to the freestyle show in September. It will be similar to a monster truck rally where mega trucks jump as high as they can to impress the crowd. The key to jumping a mega-truck is focus and knowing when to shift gears, Davies said. Racers need speed and control to get good air.

The best driver, as voted on by the crowd, receives a trophy.

Davies will hit the track herself with her new 1,600 horsepower Blown Alcohol truck Hell On Wheels. She got into racing 12 years ago when she came to watch a race. She’s been hooked ever since.

“I started out doing mud racing and I’ve stepped up to racing a mega-truck. So for me, I love the ‘wow’ factor when I jump it and people are so blown away.”

She said she and Dave run the races because they love the sport and want to promote safe and responsible off-roading. The family-friendly event is open to spectators for a fee of $20 a day or $35 for the weekend. Children under seven can get in for free.

“The people who come out and either race or watch is just such a cool community. Everyone is so happy and enjoys helping and encouraging each other,” she said. “The kids are so cute when they come off the track and everyone gives them a pat on the back.”

Registration for the races is open now and can be done online at nwrma.com or in person the day of. Entry costs $80 for NWMRA members or $100 for non-members. Davies said the public can join the NWMRA for $100 this month or $125 after May 1.



Junior mud racers get ready for a race. (Les Puchala Photography and Tara Clicks Muddy Pics photo)

Junior mud racer Bentley Cole gives a thumbs-up as he prepares to take part in a race at 100 MIle Horse Power Ranch. (Les Puchala Photography and Tara Clicks Muddy Pics photo)