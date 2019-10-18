Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort preparing for 2019/20 reopening

“We’ll be opening for skiers and boarders as soon as there is enough base to operate.”

The Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort lodge has seen some renovations to its exterior and interior as its new owners get ready for the 2019/20 winter season. (Photo submitted)

With the first, light dusting of snow gracing the hill last week, Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new ownership group is chomping at the bit to open as soon as possible.

Walter Bramsleven, general manager of MTRR, said since the beloved ski area was purchased by KevLar Development Group in March of 2019 work has been moving steadily along in preparation for the 2019/20 winter season.

“We will be opening the hill as soon as there is enough snow for the tube park and snowmobiles to access trails to the hill,” Bramsleven said. “Anticipated time will be mid November.”

“We’ll be opening for skiers and boarders as soon as there is enough base to operate.”

Bramsleven said most of the hill, roughly 75 per cent, has been brush cut, so opening date should be sooner than normal. The road has also been significantly improved and widened thanks to the Ministry of Forests as well as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Bookings for school trips and group trips for this winter are also underway, and rentals and lessons will be offered this winter, as well. Also new this year will be an opportunity to rent snowshoes to take the new snowshoe trail for a spin this year.

One of the primary focuses as new owners KevLar Development Group — Larry Henderson of Lac La Hache and Kevin McCray of Prince George — has been to renovate the lodge and kitchen for reopening on Nov. 15 as well as get ground work and trails and runs cut and brushed.

“[The lodge and kitchen] will be opening Nov. 15 for a soft opening and will remain open thereafter for people to come on up and get their season’s passes ahead of the rush for the first day of ski opening.”

Bramsleven said hopefully, by then, there will be enough snow for tubing and snowmobilers to come up to ride on the hill.

“They can ride until we get enough snow for skiing and boarding,” Bramsleven said.

Early bird rate passes will be available until Nov. 16 so patrons can visit the hill from Nov. 15-16 to pickup their passes, as well.



