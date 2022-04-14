Mount Timothy shreds powder one last time

Mount Timothy Recreational Resort officially wrapped up its season last weekend with an inaugural Snow Much and More event.
More than 40 avid skiers and snowmobilers participated in a poker run and a Braap and Board relay race. The Braap and Board was especially popular for both spectators and the dozen skiers and snowboarders who teamed up with snowmobile riders for the intense event.
Clinging to a tow rope, skiers or boarders raced along behind the snowmobile as they roared up to the top of the mountain as fast as they could. The skier or boarder then raced down back to the lodge to see who could get the fastest time.
Skier Marina Guimond was left out of breath and coursing with adrenaline after coming down the mountain. It was the first time she’d done anything like it.
“I’ll laugh about it later,” Guimond said. “I’ve never gone uphill in my life, skiing anyways, but it was super cool and I’d highly recommend it at least once.”
Snowmobiler Ryan Grady enjoyed the experience even though he and his partner spun out on the first corner and had to restart. He said those with more experience riding snowmobiles likely had an easier time than he did.
“I think everyone is having fun, that’s the best part, and no one got hurt,” Grady said.
In the end, it was Larry Henderson and Glen Tanner – the mountain’s ski school instructor – who won the relay race with a time of 4:41.
General manager Launna Groves said the event was the perfect way to end their season.
“It’s amazing. I wasn’t sure what the turnout was going to be but it’s great.”
