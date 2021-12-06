Mount Timothy prepares for season opener

Mount Timothy Recreational Resort is slated to open Friday, Dec. 17 as long as it gets enough snow.

Launna Bell, Mount Timothy’s assistant manager, said her team is putting the final finishing touches on the ski hill. Rental skis are being waxed, the pro shop organized, tickets printed and the ski lift tuned up.

“We probably have about four inches of snow down by the lodge but a good eight inches at the top of the mountain, so we just need everyone to do their snow dance a little bit more,” Bell said. “I’d like to see a lot of snow because we have a rocky terrain.”

Bell said they plan to be open through the holidays, barring Christmas Day, until Jan. 2. Season’s passes this year cost $915 for adults, $660 for youth aged 13-18, $462 for juniors aged 6-12 and $610 for seniors 65-79.

Day passes go for $66 for adults, $49 for youth, $39 for juniors and $49 for seniors. Those below the age of five or over the age of 80 ski for free.

“We hope to see as many as we can, we’d love to see the hill packed,” Bell said. “We’ve done lots of new changes at the hill and we’re really excited to get the public here and try everything out.”

One of the most recent changes to the hill happened in mid-November when Over the Edge Excavating came and brushed large sections of the hill’s black diamond runs, clearing them of underbrush. With the inclusion of a new ticket kiosk at the bottom lodge, Bell said this season skiers can buy lift passes outside and then head right onto the hill.

COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks in the rental lodges will still be in place, Bell said, with one major change from last year. Those looking to use the cafeteria must now have proof of vaccination due to the resort’s licensing.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Houseskiing