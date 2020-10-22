Jade Paul (from left) takes a selfie on the ice with her mother Audrey Daniels and sister Lucille Paul while playing for the Native Daughters. (Photo submitted)

Jade Paul (from left) takes a selfie on the ice with her mother Audrey Daniels and sister Lucille Paul while playing for the Native Daughters. (Photo submitted)

Mother and her daughters bond on the ice

Audrey Daniels plays hockey with daughters Lucille Paul, 23, and Jade Paul.

When her daughter scoffed at her hockey advice, Audrey Daniels decided to put her money where her mouth is and hit the ice herself.

Now Daniels, who describes herself as a “mother of three and wife of one,” plays alongside two of her girls – Lucille Paul, 23, and her teenage daughter Jade Paul, who is still in high school and playing minor league hockey. Her baby, Chanel Daniels, is only three and has not yet laced up her skates but she anticipates she will.

Playing is a significant shift for Daniels, who as a child was regulated to the sidelines, watching her brothers.

“My family always said that hockey, baseball, etcetera is a boys sport. Girls don’t play it, so they never allowed me to play,” Daniels said. “Then, as I had my kids, they wanted to play sports so we put them in everything that they wanted to do.”

The women have started their own hockey team called the Native Daughters, with some of their cousins, nieces and friends and have played together in a few tournaments over the years. That being said, for them, it’s mostly about the chance to play together and have fun.

Hockey – and sports of all kinds – are a great way to learn about each other as a family, Daniels said, and to communicate beyond just as parent and child. As teammates, they have to learn how to take and give advice as fellow players rather than parent and child, even if Daniels does find herself taking on a ‘team mom’ role when playing.

Daniels and Lucille also play for the South Cariboo Female Hockey League, which will be starting its season in mid-October. Both are excited to get back on the ice and have some fun. “We’re a good group of ladies who like to have fun on the ice, we don’t bite,” Lucille said.

When asked how long they intend to play hockey together, Lucille, who has been playing sports her whole life, noted that as her baby sister Chanel is still little they have “many years of hockey to go.” Daniels said she’s hopeful she’ll be able to get a few years of playing with Chanel before she hangs up her skates, or even playing with her grandkids one day, which elicited groans of protest from Jade and Lucille.

“I had never gotten to play and now I get to play everything that I want because I have my motivation, it’s getting to play with my girls,” said Daniels, a registered care aide for Interior Health. “Any opportunity my girls want, anything they want to play we do our darndest best to make sure they play everything and it turns out they’re very good and talented.”

Lucille said she’s proud of her mom, who went out and bought her own hockey gear to play women’s hockey.

“Growing up I never seen her get dressed or put on some skates or anything, so when she said she was joining hockey I was actually pretty excited,” Lucille said. “Being able to watch her grow and learn and advance in her hockey – she’s really good, super fast. She’s come a long way.”

Lucille said over the years she has helped Daniels but said that her mother has “kind of got it” now. Daniels said that watching hockey for so many years made it easier to learn how to play.

Being on the ice together with Lucille has deepened their bond, Daniels said. Not being able to do the same with Jade while watching her play from the stands is always a real nail biter, she observed.

Jade, who plays with the boys in minor league hockey, said she likes the fact her mom is so involved in sports. Her mom describes Jade as small but mighty, playing a strong, aggressive, loud and fearless game.

“It’s harder and tougher (playing with the boys),” Jade said.

Lucille added she personally likes the aggressive nature of hockey a lot, even if she did have to tone it down some when she switched from minor hockey to the women’s league.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jade Paul (from right) takes a selfie on the ice with her mother Audrey Daniels and sister Lucille Paul while playing for the Native Daughters. (Photo submitted)

Jade Paul (from right) takes a selfie on the ice with her mother Audrey Daniels and sister Lucille Paul while playing for the Native Daughters. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks playing waiting game for new contract

Just Posted

Lucille Paul (from left) inspired her mother Audrey Daniels to take to the ice and play hockey with her and her sister Jade Paul. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mother and her daughters bond on the ice

Audrey Daniels plays hockey with daughters Lucille Paul, 23, and Jade Paul.

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 takes bite out of SD27 enrolment

Fewer students at schools, but homeschooling up

Kaiden Davidson (centre) smiles as he uses a fire hose with the help of his dad Dustin Davidson and Forest Grove firefighter Andrew Grey. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fun and fire safety at Forest Grove

Fire safety took centre stage at the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s open house Saturday.

RCMP
Lockdown drill at Peter Skene Ogden

Police staged three scenarios with students and staff

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is seen as she leaves media event during a campaign stop in West Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green leader hopes voters see value in minority government

The Greens received nearly 17 per cent of the popular vote in 2017 yet received just three seats

Local candidates Pam Alexis, Abbotsford-Mission, and Preet Rai, Abbotsford-West, look on as NDP Leader John Horgan main streets in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. NDP takes snap election risk during pandemic in quest for majority government

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the election was unnecessary and irresponsible during the pandemic

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, B.C., on October 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal Leader maintains confidence as campaign tests party identity

Liberal campaign has been disrupted by controversy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Most Read