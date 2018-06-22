Community Foundation of the North Okanagan board president Janice Mori. (Morning Star File)

Mori earns Curl BC board position

Will serve as governor and vice chair for two years

Janice Mori of Coldstream and Peter Muir of Port Moody have been re-elected to sit on the Curl BC Board as Governors at Large for two-year terms.

Keith Switzer of Vancouver has been elected to a one-year term. Curl BC membership voted the trio in at the AGM last Sunday at Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby.

Mori has experience in a variety of areas within the curling community. She has worked as a club manager in Vernon and is certified in coaching, officiating, and ice making. She regularly volunteers with organizations in her community and has held various positions with the BC Ladies Curling Association and Curl BC.

RELATED:Foundation helps community

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with our curling centres, our Curl BC Board and staff, and our volunteers in bringing Vision 2020 to life,” said Mori. “I’m also looking forward to continuing the awareness and importance of building the Curl BC Endowment Fund as a step in long-term stability for our great sport.”

Following the AGM, the board elected Muir as the chair and Mori as a vice chair with Teri Palynchuk. Paul Addison will serve as the past chair.

Muir has served as the Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and has played a significant role in helping curling clubs transition to the new Societies Act. He has previously served as a Regional Representative and regularly volunteers at his local curling clubs, as well as with City of Port Moody Elections, Elections BC and Elections Canada.

“I look forward to working with the Curl BC Board on the implementation of the new 2020 vision to ensure that our values of integrity, respect, excellence, family, commitment and transparency continue to be at the forefront,” said Muir. “Over the next year, I hope to meet and work with our curling family — club and competitive curlers, curling facilities throughout B.C. and Curling Canada.”

Curl BC is the provincial sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in the province. Curl BC is also responsible for the championship system that declares provincial representation at national events. In cooperation with its members, Curl BC provides services to both competitive and recreational curlers, including a variety of adaptive groups.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Just Posted

Horse Lake Elementary students competed for lip syncing glory

90 of 160 students participated in the school’s annual year-end air band concert

Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby sees roughly 350 hooks in the water

A 22 lb, 10-ounce fish was the biggest catch of the weekend

The 100 Mile House Wranglers and the KIJHL have many changes for the upcoming season

A new league president, a new schedule and mandatory full-shield masks.

Permanent storywalk going up in 100 Mile House

“I’m hugely excited. It’s wonderful.”

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement officials consider privacy risk

Most Read