Memorial Bull Riding event draws hundreds

Hundreds of spectators turned out last weekend for the inaugural Logan Parent Memorial Bull Riding event.

Cindy Parent, Logan’s mother and a director of the Logan Parent Memorial Foundation, said 700 people turned out on both Friday and Saturday evening for hours of bull riding action. The turnout exceeded all expectations, she said.

“I thought if we sold 100 tickets that’d be good,” Parent said Friday. “It’s a very overwhelming feeling and I’m so thankful to all the spectators that came out and all the sponsors we had.”

The memorial event, which included barrel racing at intermission, was held to raise money for the foundation and bring awareness of concussions and the effect they have on the mental health of professional cowboys, especially bull riders.

Logan, 20, took his own life in October 2020 due to brain damage from a concussion he received in the ring.

Elijah Gordon, of Quesnel, was thinking of his friend Friday as he competed in the event.

“I figured the rodeo was a good way to remember Logan and compete not far from home,” Gordon said. “Logan was a really talented young guy, everybody liked having him around and he really could have gone places. This sport really does take a toll and after head injuries, mental illness will catch up to you.”

Gordon said the most important thing for those dealing with mental health issues is to reach out to friends and family. In bull riding, especially, he said everyone looks after each other. Gordon was the only qualified bull rider Friday, taking home $2,000.

Rhett Atkinson, 8, also managed to score 88 points after staying on a mini-bull for more than eight seconds. It was only his second time riding and said he did it in memory of Logan. He found the rodeo “really cool” and was happy to see so many people come out.

“It was fun being here and I knew I could do it,” Rhett said.

Eric O’Flynn, of Quesnel, was the big winner on Saturday, taking $1,000 plus $2,000 for riding the bounty bull. Rowdy McNolty, 8, won the mini-bull riding.

As she stood above the chutes, Parent said this was the closest she had ever got to bull riding, noting she usually watched from the stands while her son was competing. Being so close made her realize what her son loved about the sport, she said, mainly the adrenaline rush of getting on a bull and riding it for a full eight seconds.

“He would be overwhelmed (by the event). I’m sure he’d be like ‘Ahh, this cannot be for me’ but it is and this is going to help bring awareness to mental health and concussion awareness,” Parent said.

Parent said they raised an estimated $55,000 from the two-day event, which will be used to fund mental health awareness and bursaries.

Both she and foundation director Dave Atkinson thanked all the sponsors, donors, spectators, volunteers and the 100 Mile & District Outriders for making the memorial a success.

“It was an amazing event,” Atkinson said.

He said they have big plans for next year but said it would be a “surprise.”

Parent said she was amazed at how many people came out who had never been to a rodeo event before.

“I think this even brought a lot of interest in rodeo,” she said.

“This just gives me the drive to do bigger and better next year.”



