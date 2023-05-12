The Penticton Vees battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals. The mayors of the B.C. cities have made a friendly bet ahead of the series. (Photo- Jack Murray)

Mayors of Penticton, Port Alberni make bet ahead of BCHL Finals

Losing mayor will have to wear the opposing city’s jersey at an upcoming council meeting

The start of this year’s B.C. Hockey League Finals are upon us and the mayors of the respective cities involved have made a friendly bet to mark the occasion.

Game No. 1 of the Fred Page Cup Finals between the Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs goes tonight, May 12, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton’s Julius Bloomfield and Port Alberni’s Sharie Minions have agreed to a bet that would see the losing mayor wear the opposing team’s jersey at an upcoming council meeting.

According to officials in Penticton, the losing side will ship a jersey to the winning city following the series.

After the Vees defeated the Nanaimo Clippers in the 2022 Fred Page Cup Finals, Mayor Leonard Krog wore a Vees jersey at a council meeting and sent then-Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki some Nanaimo bars.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mayor wears Penticton Vees jersey after losing bet

Bloomfield and Penticton council won a bet last week, following the Vees’ series-clinching win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game No. 5 of the Interior Conference Finals.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is expected to wear a Penticton jersey at an upcoming council meeting, amid the Silverbacks’ series loss.

Before this year, the Vees and Bulldogs have never met in the Fred Page Cup Finals.

While Penticton is aiming to win back-to-back championships in sixth in the last 15 years, Alberni Valley will be making its first-ever finals appearance.

Following Games No. 1 and 2 in Penticton this weekend, the series will shift to Vancouver Island for Games No. 3 and 4 next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees, Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to make history in BCHL Finals

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Alberni ValleyAlberni Valley BulldogsBCHLPentictonPenticton Vees

