Little cowboys and cowgirls get ready to ride

The Little Britches Rodeo is set to have its 52nd birthday on May 19 and to celebrate, young cowboys and cowgirls will be pulling up their boots and grabbing their lasso.

Children under the age of 14 will compete in various events such as barrel racing, goat tying, steer riding, breakaway roping and so much more. The action kicks off at 9 a.m. on both days.

There is nothing really new this year but some favourites that made their debut last year will happen again.

“We’re going to do the clown goat chase for kids again this year. We did it last year as well, and it’s for kids nine and under. There is no entry for it,” said Denise Little, who has been the event’s organizer for the past number of years on behalf of the 100 Mile House Outriders.

Whoever manages to grab the bandana from the goat’s tail or the clown will win a big prize, though everyone else will be rewarded for their efforts.

The four all-around winners of the rodeo will win a saddle with buckles and some different prizes will be given to other contenders.

Little said it takes around 12 months to organize the event but the faces of the children she said, makes the whole thing worth it.

Last year’s event was hit with 120 kids trying their hand at the various events. Little said it’s expected that the entries will be on par.

Ticket prices for spectators remain the same, with $10 dollars for adults, $5 for seniors/students and any child under six gets in for free.

It is expected that 200 viewers will come by to watch the rodeo unfold each day. These numbers are similar to last year’s attendance but Little said she is hopeful more people will show up, especially if the good weather 100 Mile House has had in the last couple of days holds up.

Little said they are still looking for volunteers to help out.

“We can always use volunteers. It may only be for a little bit of time during the day or a long period but even if it’s just to give somebody’s that’s actually doing the work a break, that is always great,” said Little.

Anyone interested could give her a call at 250-396-7724, adding that they shouldn’t show up and offer to help if they are not a confirmed volunteer because they will have to pay to get in.

On Saturday, there will be a food drive where entrees will be given a chance to win a draw for donating food. Concessions will also be there.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.