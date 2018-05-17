Little cowboys and cowgirls get ready to ride

Little Britches rodeo goes into 52nd year

The Little Britches Rodeo is set to have its 52nd birthday on May 19 and to celebrate, young cowboys and cowgirls will be pulling up their boots and grabbing their lasso.

Children under the age of 14 will compete in various events such as barrel racing, goat tying, steer riding, breakaway roping and so much more. The action kicks off at 9 a.m. on both days.

There is nothing really new this year but some favourites that made their debut last year will happen again.

“We’re going to do the clown goat chase for kids again this year. We did it last year as well, and it’s for kids nine and under. There is no entry for it,” said Denise Little, who has been the event’s organizer for the past number of years on behalf of the 100 Mile House Outriders.

Whoever manages to grab the bandana from the goat’s tail or the clown will win a big prize, though everyone else will be rewarded for their efforts.

The four all-around winners of the rodeo will win a saddle with buckles and some different prizes will be given to other contenders.

Little said it takes around 12 months to organize the event but the faces of the children she said, makes the whole thing worth it.

Last year’s event was hit with 120 kids trying their hand at the various events. Little said it’s expected that the entries will be on par.

Ticket prices for spectators remain the same, with $10 dollars for adults, $5 for seniors/students and any child under six gets in for free.

It is expected that 200 viewers will come by to watch the rodeo unfold each day. These numbers are similar to last year’s attendance but Little said she is hopeful more people will show up, especially if the good weather 100 Mile House has had in the last couple of days holds up.

Little said they are still looking for volunteers to help out.

“We can always use volunteers. It may only be for a little bit of time during the day or a long period but even if it’s just to give somebody’s that’s actually doing the work a break, that is always great,” said Little.

Anyone interested could give her a call at 250-396-7724, adding that they shouldn’t show up and offer to help if they are not a confirmed volunteer because they will have to pay to get in.

On Saturday, there will be a food drive where entrees will be given a chance to win a draw for donating food. Concessions will also be there.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Just Posted

Man threatens 100 Mile House RCMP

Police officers receive repeated death threats

Little cowboys and cowgirls get ready to ride

Little Britches rodeo goes into 52nd year

Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Little Britches, Clinton Rodeo and more

South Cariboo P.A.R.T.Y program delivers a powerful message to Grade 10 Students

The program uses emergency responders to teach teens about making smart decisions

The District of 100 Mile House releases South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan

Campsall: ‘I look forward to further discussing the recommendations’

This week in photos

The best photos from the past week in the South Cariboo

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Most Read