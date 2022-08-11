Little Britches Rodeo back in 100 Mile

Dust off your cowboy boots and head to the Little Britches Rodeo this weekend

Dust off your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Little Britches Rodeo this weekend for some great rodeo entertainment.

The rodeo takes place at 175B Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14 with the gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is free this year.

Event organizer Amanda Harvey said there are 150 competitors showing off their rodeo skills in a variety of events, including chute dogging, goat tail tying, barrels, poles, dummy roping, steer riding, breakaway roping and boys stakes.

Local to 100 Mile House, Tel and Denver Lytton are following the circuit this year at the senior boys and senior girls level. Tel is competing in chute dogging, stakes, goat tying and breakaway roping while Denver is entered in the goat tying and breakaway roping events.

“This is my first year organizing so I’m not really sure what to expect,” Harvey said, regarding how many people are expected to cheer on the young cowboys and cowgirls.

The hope is free admission will boost attendance in the wake of the pandemic.

The 100 Mile & District Outriders have been busy sprucing up the grounds ahead of the weekend. There will be concessions on site with the food being supplied by Pete’s Homestyle Cooking, based in Lac La Hache.

The B.C. Little Britches Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization created for youth 15 years and under to get a start in the sport of rodeo. Rodeos are held throughout the province.

According to their website, at the end of the rodeo season, points are added up to determine the year-end champions with awards given out for competitors’ achievements.

“We will have great food, great music and great entertainment,” said Harvey.



