Brett Tugman, of 70 Mile House, competes in the junior boys’ stakes event at the Little Britches Rodeo, held in Williams Lake last week. The three-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, featured both junior and senior divisions, and upwards of 80 competitors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Little Britches return to the arena

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, took centre stage during the weekend at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Beginning Friday with the junior (nine and under) division and wrapping up Sunday with the senior division (aged 10 to 14) upwards of 80 competitors — including from 22 from Williams Lake, as well as competitors from Lac La Hache, 70 Mile and 100 Mile – took part in events including poles, stakes, chute dogging, dummy roping and barrel racing, to name a few.

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was the first event the Little Britches Rodeo Association had hosted outside of two prior rodeos in Kamloops, and organizer Allison Everett noted things went fairly well as coronavirus precautions were enforced throughout the weekend.

Campers were distanced from one another, and parents were only allowed to watch their own children compete, then return to their campers.

Local competitors included:

Seniors

Ashton Petruk (Williams Lake), Riata Seelhof (Horsefly), Paige Romaniuk (Williams Lake), Jaxson Styran (Williams Lake), Cooper Seelhof (Horsefly), Kacey Huffman (150 Mile House), Will Roberts (Lac La Hache), Kagen Russell (Riske Creek), Deegan Styran (Williams Lake), Sam Holmes (Williams Lake), Brandon Loring (Riske Creek), Brady Wood (Williams Lake).

Juniors

Renee Seelhof (Horsefly), Reese Colgate (Williams Lake), Charlee Reid (Big Lake Ranch), Blaine Huffman (150 Mile House), Tryan Rivet (Williams Lake), Tanner Loring (Riske Creek), Denten Russell (Riske Creek), Douglas Styran (Williams Lake), Reid Rife (Williams Lake), Oliver Robbins (Alkali Lake).

The next stops for the Little Britches Rodeo Association is in Falkland Aug. 14-16, Clinton Aug. 29-30 and Merritt Sept. 12-13.

Results are currently not available.

