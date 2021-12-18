Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Flames joined on sidelines by Avs, Panthers as COVID-19 wreaks havoc across NHL

Just Posted

The Cariboo-Thompson Nicola Library System bookmobile on the road in 1993. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
21 YEARS AGO, a 103 Mile woman loses home to fire

A snow plough ended up in the ditch near Performance All Terrain Saturday morning. (Sabrina Ede photo)
Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow falls on 100 Mile House

Mandy Findlay, front left, Frank Urbschat, Brenda Hutton and Roy Kelly, of Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty, and Robyn Halls (centre), of Red Apple with the toys and food donations they collected as part of Royal LePage’s Christmas Helper event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Royal LePage collects ‘outstanding’ amount of donations

From left: Jeanne McCartney, Janet and Andy Evanisky and Norm McCartney were front and centre for Interlakes Snowmobile Club’s November membership drive in the Interlakes Market car park. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
Snowmobile Club held membership drive