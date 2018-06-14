Last gymnastics competition of the season

Gymnasts hold up “I love Rhythmic Gymnastics” balloons at their last competition of the season. Submitted photo.

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitors finished their last competition of the year on June 2 and 3 in Chilliwack for the BC Provincial Championship & BC Cup.

There were over 170 gymnasts who participated in this event.

SCRG competitors showed their passion for RG sports and did amazing.

These gymnasts are very excited for their next challenges in skills and new routines for the upcoming season.

They are also looking forward to special summer camp with coach Angela from Victora in August.

As the competition season wraps up, they are looking forward to another great season with returning and new competitors. If you have any questions, please contact Sang-Hee at 250-706-2405 or email scrhythmicgym@shaw.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.