Ladies golf club keeps busy with competitions

Blue skies and sunshine have been the order of the day for the 108 Ladies Golf Club since the season start this month. The club offers flexible tee times to suit busy schedules and to allow more ladies to participate. The resorts two food venues make it easy for gathering after a round to relax and socialize.

The morning group tees off at 10 a.m. and then meets at the Snack Shack above the 18th hole for a cool drink and snack, while the afternoon group tees off starting at 1 p.m. and business ladies tee off after work around 5 p.m. They all gather at The Hanger Restaurant for dinner, prizes, draws and lots of socializing.

Each week the club plays a different fun competition based on both gross and net scores, giving everyone a chance to be a winner.

May 1 results

On May 1, the competion was Low Gross, Low Net, Long Drives and Closest to the Pin. In the first flight, Clara Koehn and Shelley Larson tied for Low Gross, while Carla Tetrault took first Low Net. In the second flight, Low Gross was won by Laverne Martin with Leena Lautrup taking first Low Net. Third flight, saw Juliette Morete take first Low Gross and Lynda Lewis finish with first Low Net. Long drive prizes were awarded to Clara Koehn for the first flight, Ann Pinkney for the second flight and Juliette Morete for the third flight. Juliette also took the honours for closest to the pin for the third flight.

May 8 results

On May 8, the ladies teed up for our Iron Lady Tournament. In this competition, they play regular golf but only count the Low Gross and Low Net scores on the par five holes. In the first flight, first Low Gross category Annie McKave and Janet Roux tied while Joanne Garrow took first Low Net. In the second flight, Carol Ohlund was the first Low Gross winner with Lori Henderson taking the first Low Net. The third flight saw a three-way tie for first Low Net and Low Gross with Sharlene Anderson, Gloria Corno and Lind Lewis sharing the honours. Long Drive winners were first flight Annie McKave, second flight Lorraine Scott and third flight Angela Batalha. Closest to the pin winners were first flight Carol Lidstone, second flight Lorraine Scott and third flight Angela Batalha.

May 15 results

May 15 saw 32 ladies show up for our Stableford competition, wherein you earn points based on bogies, pars, birdies and eagles. First flight overall winner was Joanne Garrow, with Juliette Morete taking honors in the second flight and Millie Halcro capturing first in the third flight. A large birdie pot of two weeks carry overs plus this weeks entry was shared by Heather Matsuda, Carol Lidstone and Stephanie Zimmerman.

May 22 results

On May 22, 30 ladies turned out to compete for Low Gross and Low Nets: the first flight Low Gross was won by Heather Matsuda, and Low Net was a tie between Carol Lidstone and Maureen Pinkney. Second flight first Low Gross was a tie between Maureen Menzies and Sue Pinkerton and Low Net won by Leena Lautrup. Third flight first Low Gross was won by Gloria Corno while first Low Net was taken by Corinne French. Long Drives were Carol Lidstone, Lori Henderson and Gloria Corno taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd flights respectively while closest to the pin honours went to Maureen Pinkney in the first flight.

Stephanie Zimmerman won the novice category and Joanne Garrow cleaned out the Birdie Pot. In June we will be looking at beginning our Interclub rounds starting with Williams Lake as host around mid-month. Our interclub competition is a round robin tournament wherein each of the three clubs, Williams Lake Ladies Club, 108 Ladies Club and Quesnel Ladies club host the other two one day during the season. This is a fun competition based on net scores.

Anyone interested in signing up for this fun event may get in touch with Maureen Pinkney.