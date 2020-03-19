Lac la Hache Curling Club’s Funspiel saw good turnout

The Lac la Hache Curling Club had their annual Funspiel event at the 100 Mile House Curling Club on March 14, with an average turnout despite the concerns of COVID-19.

“We thought it went very well,” said Hetty Wright, the treasurer for the Lac la Hache Curling Club. “We had a good turnout, a 12 team turnout, which is usually our average.”

The Funspiel is played just like the average bonspiel, but just for one day. Teams included curlers of all ages and skill levels.

The first-place team went to the Vandergreft team led by skip, Keaton. Chelsea, Barry and Bonnie Vandergreft were also part of the team, which won $100.

The second-place prize of $50 went to Richard, Shelly, Dick and Nancy Minato.

Third place went to Bill Pratt, Kevin and Debbie Cairns, and Janice Shearer. They received $25 in prize money.

Prize money for first and second place was donated from DWB Consultanting Services and Antle Towing, respectively. The money for the third place came from the club.

Wright said she notices that more youth are participating in curling.

“It was nice to see them out there because they were all having fun,” she said, mentioning that skip Keaton Vandergreft was a junior. “We had two more teams of youth. We had quite a few youth [teams] this year. We usually have two teams, and I think this year there were two teams plus some with their parents.”

The day also included a dinner for the participants.

“The club buys the meal but some of the club members will bring desserts and salads,” said Wright. “Hopefully, we can do it again next year.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling