Kokoro kids judo flips back in action

After a nearly two-year hiatus, instructors at a local judo club are thrilled to be welcoming children and youth back to the mat.

Kokoro Judo Club was forced to suspend all classes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adult classes resumed in September, and as of March 7, kids and youth have now also returned.

“We’re feeling really good about it,” club president Jens Lundsbye said. “It’s been a really long time since we’ve run the kids and youth groups.”

Lundsbye invited children as young as five to come test out the sport. The younger class for five- to eight-year-olds takes place Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-5:45 p.m.

Nine to 12-years-olds can join the intermediate class, which runs from 6- 7 p.m.

Adult classes – which include 13 and up – take place from 7-8:30 p.m.

Lundsbye said the youth classes focus equally on skill development and preparation for sparring as well as having fun and learning how to safely engage on the mat.

“Kids are going to be learning how to work together with their peers in a physical way,” he explained. “As much as we eventually do fight with each other, we’re doing it in a way that we’re also taking care of each other and doing our very best to protect each other from getting hurt.”

The club offers four free classes for kids to try the sport out before registration and payment is required, he said.

Students from “all walks of life” are welcome, Lundsbye added.

“Even if students have some special needs, they’re welcome on the mat,” he said. “We have students with ADHD and students who are on the autism spectrum. If they’re able to join in the group and activities, we are happy to welcome them.”



