Kokoro Judo in 100 Mile House visited by provincial coach

Jérémy Le Bris, Judo B.C.’s head coach, paid 100 Mile House’s Kokoro Judo Club a visit last week.

Le Bris spent time with 30 of the club’s members, evaluating their skills and teaching them new paths to success. His instruction was welcome, 100 Mile Sensei Ian Briggs said, especially ahead of a competition on the weekend of April 1 at the Prince George Open.

“He has a plan for everything. He’s very methodical and bright. What he is trying to do is get out into the clubs and see where they’re at and seeing what they need for resources,” Briggs said. “It was awesome. I want him back.”

100 Mile judoka Kurt Lundsbye and Rowan Hermiston went on to win gold while Diana Kozakov and Reid Parchomchuk won silver in their divisions.

Le Bris said he has been practicing judo since he was five. Growing up near Paris, France, he was quickly picked up by France’s national team and went on to win several medals in competitions across Europe.

After retiring from competing, Le Bris became coach of Canada’s women’s judo team in 2013. In 2016 he moved to B.C. to become the provincial coach, noting the West Coast lifestyle suits him and his family.

Since arriving he has spent his time building up the program and recruiting teenage judoka from across the province to compete on the provincial team. By visiting clubs like 100 Mile House he is not only sharing his skills but also scouting new athletes who could one day join his team.

“I’ve never been in this club before but it looks big, it’s a big club,” Le Bris said. “Kokoro Judo is the largest club in B.C. per capita. There are 1,800 people in 100 Mile House and they have 90 members. I’m very happy to see that.”

Georgia MacKenzie, who has been taking judo for three years, said she was excited Le Bris visited the club. MacKenzie said she enjoys judo’s practical applications for self-defence and the fun of competing with others.

“It’s a very fun social activity and everyone is supportive, so it’s a really good learning environment,” MacKenzie. “It’s really cool to see our club improving and growing.”

Briggs said that much of what Le Bris taught was advanced even for him and his fellow black belts. Most judo technique is about keeping a firm stance and finding a way to unbalance your opponent through pushing and pulling.

The way Briggs has taught judo for years is to reduce up-and-down movement entirely. However, Le Bris practices a form of judo known as Kuzushi that incorporates bouncing movements which are designed to create opportunities to bait his opponents into unbalancing themselves.

“Judo is a game of how you break your opponent’s balance. When I’m fighting someone I like to know if I’m going to be able to trick my partner, using a specific move,” Le Bris said. “(When I’m teaching) I go with basics and try to keep it fun, but at the end I would like them to learn something and share this training.”

Briggs said that he is already planning on incorporating these techniques and movements into his regular teachings at the club. This will result in better athletes being produced by the club, who could one day join the provincial team.

“I like the competitive side of judo. It’s exciting and energizing for the club to see our people doing well,” Briggs said.

During Le Bris’ visit, MacKenzie was fresh off winning bronze at a judo competition in Vernon in late March. The experience was a lot of fun, even if it made her really tired afterward. While she lost all five of her matches she said competing taught her a lot.

“(I need) to be more aggressive, attack more and not let the other opponent attack first,” MacKenzie said. “Even if I don’t win a fight I hope to score in matches by getting an improper throw or holding someone down for 10 seconds.”

Le Bris said he would like to see 100 Mile’s judo club grow even bigger in the future. Briggs said that in the future his club will receive new mats, which will allow them to do more judo demonstrations outside of their dojo.

“I think all the kids should do judo at least once and see if they like it. It’s a very good sport for a kid or even an adult,” Le Bris said.

“It’s good for self-confidence and how to interact with others because they know how to throw someone and break a fall.”



Georgia MacKenzie glips Will MacKenzie to the mats during judo practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Judo B.C. Head Coach Jérémy Le Bris teaches at Kokoro Judo club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rowan Hermiston (left) and Kurt Lundsbye attempt to get a piggy back ride from Jeff Hermiston. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House’s Kokoro Judo Club is one of the biggest, per capita, in the province. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of Kokoro Judo Club warm up with a quick game of numbers, competing to see which team could pass the ball the most amount of times without interception. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of 100 Mile House’s Kokoro Judo Club practice throwing one another. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tai St. Pierre flips her opponent to the mats during judo practice. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Judo B.C. Head Coach Jérémy Le Bris teaches at Kokoro Judo club last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)