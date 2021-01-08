The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper

KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

The KIJHL announced Friday it will again postpone its regular season games following an extension of provincial health restrictions.

The league said all games are off through Feb. 5, which is the day the province said Thursday that athletics travel restrictions will continue through to as COVID-19 cases rise in B.C.

“I would like to acknowledge the patience and resiliency of our athletes, team staff, billet families, volunteers, sponsors and fans as we continue to navigate a challenging season,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a statement.

“Our goal is to return to competitive play as soon as the provincial guidelines allow us to do so. In the meantime, our member clubs are working hard to maximize development opportunities for their players in a structured team environment while following all relevant health and safety protocols.”

KIJHL teams haven’t played since Nov. 20, but the league said it still hopes to finish the regular season and host the Teck Cup playoffs in the spring.

The B.C Junior B championship Cyclone Taylor Cup, meanwhile, has been cancelled for the season by BC Hockey.

