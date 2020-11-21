The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)

KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has put a freeze on all regular season play until Dec. 8 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Nov. 20 the league announced it would proceed with games over the weekend, but in a reversal of that decision based on new parameters from ViaSport, those games have now been postponed.

On Thursday Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced sweeping restrictions in response to the surging pandemic, including an advisory against non-essential travel.

“We have been working hard to clarify their impact on our league,” the KIJHL said of the new restrictions in a statement Saturday.

The public health order also extended B.C.’s ban on large gatherings for two weeks, or until Dec. 7. The KIJHL’s two-week pause aligns with the timeline of the province-wide restrictions, though the statement from the league indicates the Dec. 8 resumption of play could be pushed back depending on how

“We recognize that circumstances can change quickly, and we will update our plans as soon as new information becomes available,” the league’s statement reads.

ViaSport outlined new parameters Friday evening, which include restrictions on travel between different communities.

“The increase in COVID-19 in B.C. is very concerning and we must all do our part to flatten the curve,” viaSport’s announcement reads. “The verbal PHO Order provides new restrictions on what we can do as individuals and what the role sport can play in keeping ourselves and our communities safe.”

Other Phase 3 activities such as practices may continue provided they adhere to viaSport’s Return to Play policies, the league said.

Twelve teams were in action Friday, Nov. 20, prior to the latest announcement. Fourteen were on the schedule, but the game between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Golden Rockets was postponed as the Town of Golden awaited clarification on the provincial health order.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

READ MORE: Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirushockeyKIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Most Read