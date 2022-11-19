Judo membership on rise in 100 Mile House

Kokoro Judo 100 Mile House was the largest club per capita last year.
Sensei Ian Briggs said the club won the award with a membership of 34. At the time, he said, the club had just come out of COVID and attendance was low.
“I think we have a good club and a good supportive environment so that encourages people to come and stay,” Briggs said.
Briggs said this year they’ve seen increased interest in all their age groups from adults to children and have 64 registered members. With COVID restrictions relaxed he said the dojo is back to normal, a trend he hopes continues. He plans to send his students to two tournaments in the coming months, one in Prince George in March and one in Edmonton in February.
Briggs said he still welcomes new students any time throughout the year. They practice Mondays and Wednesdays with prospective students encouraged to come to one session for free before committing.
