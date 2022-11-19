Judo membership on rise in 100 Mile House

Tia St Pierre (far right) supervises as Blake Morrow throws TJ … (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of 100 Mile House’s Kokoro Judo club watch as their sensei Ian Briggs demonstrates how to flip an opponent with Tyson Dean. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowan Hermison pins QUnton Phillip to the ground during judo practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Diana Kozakova pins Sophia Herrett to the mats during a judo class last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ian Briggs watches as his students play a game of knight vs dragon with the goal to grab the dragon’s tail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Kokoro Judo students play a game of knight vs dragon last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Kokoro Judo students play a game of knight vs dragon last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Diana Kozakova successfully grabs the tail of a dragon during a game of knight vs dragon at 100 Mile House’s Kokoro Judo Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kokoro Judo 100 Mile House was the largest club per capita last year.

Sensei Ian Briggs said the club won the award with a membership of 34. At the time, he said, the club had just come out of COVID and attendance was low.

“I think we have a good club and a good supportive environment so that encourages people to come and stay,” Briggs said.

Briggs said this year they’ve seen increased interest in all their age groups from adults to children and have 64 registered members. With COVID restrictions relaxed he said the dojo is back to normal, a trend he hopes continues. He plans to send his students to two tournaments in the coming months, one in Prince George in March and one in Edmonton in February.

Briggs said he still welcomes new students any time throughout the year. They practice Mondays and Wednesdays with prospective students encouraged to come to one session for free before committing.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House