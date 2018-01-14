Joel Patsey of the Wranglers is rearing for chance in Top Prospects Game

“I’ve been working all season to get this opportunity,” said Patsey. “I’m happy that it happened.”

Joel Patsey, a defenceman, will be representing the 100 Mile House Wranglers in the KIJHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 13 in Kelowna.

The 18-year-old Hazelton native has appeared in 34 games this season, notching eight goals and 12 assists in his first season with the Wranglers.

Patsey describes himself as a defensive defenceman who likes to join the rush but primarily takes care of business in his own end. Head coach Dale Hladun has given Patsey some time on the power play, which has paid off. Of his eight goals, five of them have been during the power play.

Even though he is a Vancouver Canucks fan, Patsey chose Roman Josi, captain of the Nashville Predators and former captain Shea Weber (now with Montreal Canadiens) as his biggest NHL influencers as far as his play is concerned.

“They are players who really lock down their own end but they always find ways to get on the scoresheet but they always play their position first,” he said.

Patsey was two when he first got interested in playing hockey after watching his older brother play. When he turned three, his brother’s coach offered him a shot as an underaged player as long as Patsey knew how to skate. The Patsey family had an outdoor rink built by Patsey’s grandfather allowing him to work on his skating with his dad.

His parents and grandparents are his biggest influences when it comes to his hockey career.

“They put in a lot of effort to get me places to play and put in a lot of money to get me into tournaments and games over the weekend and sacrificed a lot of their time,” said Patsey.

“I just wanted to give an honest effort to make sure they were happy with how I’m playing and didn’t waste their time.”

Before joining the Wranglers, Patsey spent three seasons with the Cariboo Cougars in the BC Hockey Major Midget League, catching the attention of the British Columbia Hockey League’s Merritt Centennials, a junior A team who signed Patsey as an affiliate player. Patsey only played one game for them this season, before being loaned to the Wranglers.

According to Hladun, the Centennials are still keen on Patsey.

“He went up and they really liked him and I think he will play a few more games with them this year and I can see him being one of their major recruits to make their team next year,” said Hladun. “That’s a good choice, he’s a top player. I’m really happy for Joel.”

Patsey plans on playing hockey until the game is no longer fun for him, but doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.