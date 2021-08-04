Jesmond Mountain receiving new mountain biking trail

Danny Gorham and Josh St-Amour work on the new mountain biking trail that will end at the top of Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted) First Journey Trails workers break ground on a new mountain biking trail being built at the base of Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted) A sign warning of work being done on the new mountain biking trail on Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted) Big Bar Guest Ranch. (Photo submitted) Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted) Josh St-Amour and Sky Camille work together to build a mountain biking trail on Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted)

Construction has begun on a new signature mountain biking and hiking trail on Jesmond Mountain.

This project, located in the Marble Mountains near Clinton, aims to add over eight kilometres of new trails to the area. The trail will include paths suitable for intermediate and expert mountain bikers and further establish the Cariboo as a mountain biking mecca.

“Variety is key when it comes to mountain bike tourism development. Key stakeholders identified the need for a regional signature trail, that is unique to B.C.’s Interior, starts in the alpine and provides visiting riders with a truly unique experience,” said Thomas Schoen, the Chair of the Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium.

Schoen said in recent years he has seen the construction of a number of long, cross country-oriented and challenging climbing trails in the area. Such trails are in high demand as visiting riders are looking for “whole-day” experiences, he said.

First Journey Trails was awarded the contract and is currently working to complete it by this November. They specialize in hand-constructed single-track trails and helped to plan Williams Lake’s mountain biking trail system. First Journey Trails workers are receiving help from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, which are providing local workers and logistical support via the Big Bar Guest Ranch.

Funding for the project comes from the Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative, one of the three tourism investment programs that are part of StrongerBC. The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s CEO Amy Thacker said the investment will provide “collaborative tourism recovery.

“The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast initiatives reflect the strength of our rural partnerships and commitment to sustainability that will support local recovery for years to come,” she said.

This new trail will provide a crucial connection to regional networks of existing tourism infrastructure, trails and experiences. It should support the growing demand for outdoor experiences and mountain biking in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region.

More to come.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseClintonMountain biking