It’s bonspiel season in 100 Mile House

The 100 Mile Curling Club will host their first bonspiel of the season

The 100 Mile House Curling Club is hosting the fourth annual mixed bonspiel from Nov. 16 to 18.

“It’s good old-fashioned curling fun,” said Doug Witty, the club’s media relations person. “It’s a really fun bonspiel because you get husbands and wives and friends out.”

The bonspiel is open to all curlers, including those who are not members of the club. If someone wants to put a team together, they can sign up at the sign-up board in the club or contact the club online.

Witty said they ideally would like to have 16 teams in the bonspiel, but as of right now there are only 12. He said the latter number is sufficient enough to run a successful tournament this month but with 16 teams in play, their won’t be any byes for any teams.

“If we had four more teams register in the next week, we’d be pretty thrilled but were already past the point of worrying about not having enough teams,” said Witty.

The teams will be split up into three categories: A, B and C.

Each winner of the category will win a cash prize, which comes from the registration money all the teams paid to enter the bonspiel.

“It will depend on what the total is for the bonspiel’s registration because they take it out of the registration money,” said Witty.

On Saturday night, the club will have a dinner and awards banquet catered by Canadian 2 For 1 Pizza.

“It’s basically curling club volunteers who run the dinner and there’s like a 50/50 draw and things to keep people interested,” said Witty.

