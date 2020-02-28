Al Reid and Grant Green were the winners of the C Event at the 2020 Doubles Bonspiel. (Submitted photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Introduction of mixed doubles bonspiel a huge success for 100 Mile House Curling Club

Members of the 100 Mile House Curling Club are calling the addition of the new Open Doubles Bonspiel to their season calendar a ‘huge’ success.

“Right from the start, there was a lot of local interest and we ended up getting 15 local teams (none from out of town). The biggest surprise was the number of teams that were playing doubles for the first time. Only four teams were from our doubles league, one team had one experienced curler and 10 teams had never played the game before,” said Maria Hamilton, treasurer of the club.

Played out on Feb. 21 from 23, the format was a round-robin with three pools of five teams. Each team was guaranteed four games.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Blind Curling Team will not compete this season

“Tiebreakers at the end of the round-robin play were determined by a draw to the button, which each curler threw on Friday night. This is the first time and this type of draw was done in 100 Mile and all of the teams were very intrigued and sometimes a little confused. By the end of the weekend, everyone got it,” said Hamilton.

After the end of the round-robin, 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, with the top four teams playing in the A Event, the next best four in the B Event, and the last best four in the C Event.

The A Event winner was brother/sister junior team Logan and Rachel Sikiric beating Eugene Gerwing and Gord Smith. Jim Mitchell and Doug Meier beat Pat and Maria Hamilton in the B Event and Al Reid and Grant Green beat Peter and Christine Grenzer.

“Doubles curling is different from regular curling in that there are only two curlers,” explained Hamilton. “Each team has a rock set up prior to the end – one in the house and one guarding it. One team member throws the first and last stones, the second curlers throw two, three and four. There is a modified free guard rule which doesn’t allow any rock to be taken out until the fourth stone is delivered. It is a fast-paced, high energy game that is great fun to both play and watch.”

The bonspiel also included a Saturday dinner, with the 40 participants eating a homemade pork roast dinner made by two local ladies. Hamilton also said that 18 businesses donated door prizes which followed the theme – ‘What is there to do around here?’ The prizes included bowling, movies, theatre, painting, cross country skiing certificates and gift cards.

“The event was a huge success. Every team that we asked said they really enjoyed the game and would do it again. We will definitely be doing this bonspiel again and hope to get more league teams next year. Many spectators came to see what the doubles game was all about.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

Introduction of mixed doubles bonspiel a huge success for 100 Mile House Curling Club

Members of the 100 Mile House Curling Club are calling the addition… Continue reading

From the court to coaching: Kody Worden

‘Basketball has brought me a lot of joy and I hope it does the same for the students I coach’

Investigation into man bit by police dog during Clinton RCMP incident

IIO ‘have commenced an investigation’

Williams Lake City Council and community advocacy leads to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

Off-duty Burnaby officer helps apprehend Cache Creek car thief fleeing towards Clinton

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Most Read