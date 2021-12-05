Interlakes Snowmobile Club getting ready to ride

The sleds are tuned up, the gear is cleaned and packed – now all the Interlakes Snowmobile Club needs is a few good dumps of snow and it will be time to ride.

The club, currently sitting at 41 members, is looking forward to getting out into the backcountry for another season of fresh powder, incredible views and good times, according to a longtime member.

“The riding, the backcountry, the scenery, the wildlife – I just love all of it,” said Janet Derepentigny, who has been a member of the club since moving to the South Cariboo in 2009.

“The trick to living here is loving something about the winter. I’m quite happy to see summer go and I really can’t wait for winter.”

The Interlakes club welcomes members of all experience levels, Derepentigny said, noting that joining a club is a great idea for people who are new to the hobby.

“I think a lot of people are quite fearful of getting stuck, and when you initially start it can be quite easy to get yourself stuck in the snow,” she explained. “In a group like this, it works really well because you have a lot of manpower, and we have a couple of different gadgets that can help as well.”

Derepentigny said the club sleds mostly in the backcountry and their rides often take place outside of the South Cariboo in areas such as Clearwater, Mica Mountain, Likely and as far as Wells.

“There are some new areas we are hoping to get to, like Blue River,” she said. “We like to do a little bit of everything.”

Safety is always paramount for the group, Derepentigny said, noting that most of the members wear avalanche gear and several have taken an avalanche training program, which covers detection, forecast and rescue methods.

“We do recommend that people take the course or at least learn a bit about the risks involved in going out in the backcountry,” Derepentigny said.

Sledding solo is never recommended, she added, noting that club members will often reach out to each other when going on casual rides to find a buddy or two to take along.

If you’re curious about the sport and want to see what it’s all about, the club is happy to show prospective members the ropes.

“It’s a great way to find your way around,” Derepentigny said. “We know the backcountry really well because we’ve been doing it for so many years, and it’s a good way to also meet like-minded people.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House