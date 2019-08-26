Clearwater Ice Hawks defenseman, John Meyer, recently signed with 100 Mile House Wranglers after being scouted at a hockey camp. Meyer said the move will be a big step in his hockey career and begins playing with the team in some exhibition games beginning Aug. 31. Photos submitted

Ice Hawk John Meyer signs to 100 Mile House Wranglers

Defenseman looking forward to next step in career

Clearwater hockey player, John Meyer, recently signed with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s 100 Mile House Wranglers, a move he said is going to be a big step in his career on the ice.

“It’s exciting. I’m excited to play a higher level with teammates that are more dedicated,” Meyer said.

“Instead of it being a hobby, it’s pretty much a job and it’s what you’re doing for the full year. There’s a lot more commitment—I’m excited, a little nervous and anxious to just start.”

The move came after Meyer attended a couple of hockey camps, thinking he was going to have to fight his way onto a team, but in the end was scouted by three teams, including ones from Sicamous and Kamloops, with Meyer choosing 100 Mile House in the end.

Meyer went with the Wranglers because they have a good rink, good fans, and the team is hosting the Cyclone Taylor Cup, which he said adds to the appeal of playing for the team.

“(The Cyclone Taylor Cup) is the big tournament at the end of the year. They’re hosting it, so they automatically get in,” said Meyer.

“That’s a pretty big deal for Junior B and it’s really good that a smaller town like 100 Mile has got it.”

The defenseman started hockey when he lived in Mackenize at 8-years-old, playing four years of house league before moving to Clearwater where he played a year of house league in bantam as a peewee with the Ice Hawks.

He’s since played rep and when he was second-year bantam he played with the midget team and then played midget for about four years.

Now Meyer is looking forward to exhibition games with the Wranglers on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 against the Ridge Meadow Flames of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, with his first league game scheduled a couple of weeks into September.

Dale Hladun, the general manager and head coach of the Wranglers, sang Meyer’s praises, commenting on his skating ability and his importance to the Clearwater Ice Hawks.

“He played a lot of minutes, he was one of their leaders. A lot of their success could be attributed to John,” said Hladun. “He’ll start off his way trying to find his with us but I do think his upside is development. He’s going to really blossom as the season progresses.”

Previous story
CFL suspends Bombers’ Harris for two games for positive drug test
Next story
VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Just Posted

Ice Hawk John Meyer signs to 100 Mile House Wranglers

Defenseman looking forward to next step in career

Do you support a craft cannabis production facility being built and operated within the boundaries of 100 Mile House?

Do you support a craft cannabis production facility being built and operated… Continue reading

100 Mile House RCMP searching for missing girl

Amy Anonby was headed to Mahood Lake before she went missing

100 Mile House Wranglers resign one player, get a commitment from another

Ryan McMann has resigned

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 Years Ago (1990): Starting on Sept. 1, smokers had better checked… Continue reading

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Young B.C. woman missing en route to 100 Mile House

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Most Read