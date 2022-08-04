Hundreds off to the Interlakes Rodeo

Hundreds of people endured the extreme heat last weekend to attend the 30th Annual Interlakes Rodeo.

Organizer Gary Cleveland estimated between 1,200 and 1,500 people attended the two-day event at the Roe Lake Rodeo Grounds. The B.C. Rodeo Association event saw 160 contestants compete for up $1,000 prize money for each event.

Events included bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, the Canadian wild horse race and the peewee wild pony race. C Plus Rodeos provided the stock.

“The heat was against us but we had great fans who put up with it,” Cleveland said.

When it got too hot, the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department was on hand, spraying people with a hose and filling up a bladder with cold water.

Martin Pedersen stopped to splash water on himself in an effort to beat the heat.

“This was a really good idea of theirs,” he said. “It’s been a good rodeo.”

The Interlakes Fire Department was on hand for both days of the rodeo. Marketing officer Maria Hamilton credited the chief for setting it up.

“That’s the chief spraying people,” she said, gesturing toward him. “These guys volunteer a lot, doing firefighting, and all the medical and everything. For them to come out for two whole days – they’ve given up their long weekend. But you just can’t hold a rodeo without first responders.”

Cleveland said the fire department was “an absolute great help.”

The department supplied 16 volunteers to the rodeo who manned the first aid station, organized parking and provided security for the family dance Saturday night.

Prince George’s 12 Gauge Band played to a sold-out house.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” said Cleveland. “The dance floor was full from the first song to the last they sang.”

Cleveland acknowledged the sponsors and all the people who stepped forward to help out and make the weekend such a success saying they were “extraordinary.”

Adam Clouatre, of Fawn Lake Lumber and Supply, donated the cedar siding for the rodeo office, outhouses and the callout booth. All the partners were on hand for the event as well as a few employees who came down and volunteered.

“It’s nice to see people out enjoying themselves,” Clouatre said. “Communities getting together again. That’s the most important part of it all.”



