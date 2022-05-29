Hundreds of South Cariboo students participate in cross-country run

Boys from the elementary schools race off of the start line. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elementary boys start their race. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Benjamin Nash races ahead. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emmett Rushton Lewis left, Benjamin Nash sprint forward. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Boys from an intermediate grade sprint of the start line. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alexis Walker sprints down the track. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sonam Nijjar races forward. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sonam Nijjar running. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sonam Nijjar running. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kyra Ball runs. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Robert Maller sprints down the track. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) TJ Massey, grade 3, puts in his full effort to finish third in the race. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students from South Cariboo elementary schools sprinted to success last Thursday during a cross-country run at Forest Grove Elementary.

Despite cold, rainy weather, the event went to plan with more than 300 students attending from Lac La Hache, Horse Lake, 100 Mile House, Forest Grove and Mile 108 elementary schools as well as Eliza Archie Memorial School. This is the first time it has been held in the past two years.

100 Mile Elementary got the most winning points in the large school category while Lac La Hache Elementary was the high point winner for the small school category.

The event had been previously held at the 99 Mile ski area and Mile 108 Elementary, but “Forest Grove really wanted to take a step up and try,” said Ty Lytton, principal of Horse Lake Elementary, who was filling in for Forest Grove principal Mark Doolan during the cross-country event.

“The weather could be a little better but we’re going to power through it,” he said. “All the schools from south end would like to thank Forest Grove for putting on the event. It’s tons of work and we really appreciate it.”

Students from Grades 2-7 ran through the Forest Grove school grounds and the Forest Grove Community Club property, which they offered to let the schools use in order to create a bigger course. Students in Grades 2-3 ran one kilometre, Grades 3-4 ran 1.5 kilometres and Grades 6-7 ran 2.5 kilometres.

Grade 5 student Nevaeh Ratcliff placed third in her race.

“(The race) went pretty good,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House