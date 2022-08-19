Hundreds come out for Little Britches Rodeo

Hunter Mader, 3, sits atop his horse Mick, 33, at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ellen Sikulova and her pony Sandra didn’t compete in 100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo but they did get some training from Margaret Kazprzak. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Coldstream’s Maddison Kreuger competes in the junior girls pole riding competition at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sadie Stewart came up from Merritt to compete in the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ali Haworth from Coldstream competes in junior girls pole riding at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 MIle House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carly Tugnum rides into the arena during the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carly Tugnum competes in the junior girls pole riding competition at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Daniella Stewart of 150 Mile House urges her steed on as they compete in the junior girls pole riding competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rino Poffenroth or Riske Creek launches himself off his horse during a goat tail tying competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Salmon Arm’s Maverick Currie begins to pull his goat towards him during a goat tail tying competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Conlee King straddles a goat with his tail tie ready to go in his mouth. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Finn Zirnhelt dashes away from his horse during a goat tail tying competition at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Finn Zirnhelt of Beaver Creek ties his goat’s tail despite it sitting down on him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Cooper King leaps off his steed during a goat tail tying competition in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Pritchard’s Hayden Marino keeps his eye on his goat as he reels in to tie its tail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kamloop’s Clay Barron throws up his hands in celebration after successfully tying a ribbon onto his goat’s tail. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As his horse canters by him Reece Stewart of 150 Mile House ties a ribbon onto his goat during the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dane Maurice of 70 Mile House went for a little ride on his goat during the goat tail tying competition at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laycee Herman travelled up from Knutsford to compete at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Remee Twan from 150 Mile House reels in a goat during a goal tail tying competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Riske Creek’s Gracelynn Poffenroth competes in the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 150 Mile House’s Carly Tugnum prepares to dismount from her horse as she competes in junior girls goat tail tying at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. Around 150 young rodeo competitors attended the rodeo last weekend watched by dozens of locals. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kinslee Gill pulls back on the reins of her pony as they compete in the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Merritt’s Sadie Stewart prepares to slide from the saddle of her horse at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ophelia Roderus smiles happily as she heads towards her goat as she takes part in her first goat tail tying competition. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Little Britches Rodeo competitors chat amongst themselves as they wait for the dummy roping competition to begin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kolt Conan practices dummy roping at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lane Barron whips his lasso over his head while he competes in a dummy roping competition in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Reece Stewart of 150 Mile House grins in satisfaction after successfully roping a dummy cow at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maverick Currie cats out his rope at a dummy during the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maddison Kreuger and Hayden Konrad chat with one another as they wait to compete in dummy roping at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Finn Zrinhelt competes in dummy roping at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maverick Currie rides a mini bull at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Cooper Seelhof competes in coed steer riding at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Cooper Seelhof competes in coed steer riding at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kelsey Starrs rides atop an angry steer at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tanner Loring gets taken for a ride by his steer at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oland Vickers slips off the back of his first steer during the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oland Vickers said he enjoyed giving steer riding a try for the first time at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo was a smash hit last weekend.

The rodeo broke records as close to 150 competitors from the ages of three to 16 came out to compete in several events including dummy roping, goat tail tying and steer riding. Co-ordinator Amanda Harvey said it was “overwhelmingly awesome” to see so many children and their families participate in the event.

“It’s an event for kids, so it’s your future rodeo stars getting their start,” Harvey said. “We have competitors from all over British Columbia. If we’re going to see rodeos continue it’s going to come from these amazing kids and their parents who come out to do all these sorts of events.”

Harvey said admission was free this year so all of 100 Mile House could come and cheer the competitors on. She noted that the weather also cooperated nicely throughout the weekend.

Beaver Creek’s Finn Zirnhelt, 10, said Little Britches was the perfect birthday party for him and his cousins. The weekend marked the first time Finn has competed in a rodeo and it left a positive impression on him. He competed in dummy roping, stakes and goat tail tying with his horse Smokey.

“Goat tail tying was good but my goat sat down and the tail got stuck under so I had to pull it up. Then my pre-tied knot undid so I had to retie it, which wasn’t the best, but I still got 19 seconds,” Finn said. “This is my first rodeo, so I’m having fun.”

Bridge Lake’s Oland Vickers, 14, also made his rodeo debut this weekend. Vickers was one of several senior competitors who took their first steps into bull riding by mounting a steer. Even though he was thrown off early, he said the experience was awesome.

“It’s fun, I’d probably do it again,” Vickers said. “I drew a pretty good steer for my first time. I’ve been told lots of different things about being in the chutes but it makes it seem a lot worse than it really is. Once you get your mind set to do it, you’re pretty good for it.”

READ MORE: Fifty years of Little Britches Rodeo celebrated

Finn, who helps out on his family’s ranch near Williams Lake, said the competition was more or less what he was expecting. He plans to compete again next year and eventually become a professional rodeo performer, with an eye on becoming a team roper.

Vickers said he’d like to give steer riding another try at a future event. He said the ride itself combined with all the competitors behind the chute makes it a welcoming sport.

“If you’re thinking of trying it, I’d say do it.”



