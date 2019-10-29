Huncity Mountain Club complete new trails

A six-month-long project has finally been realized after the Huncity Mountain Bike Club recently completed a trail system at the 99 Mile Hill Forest, located on the south side of 100 Mile House, according to a news release from the club on Oct. 29.

“I marked those trails with tape over five years ago. The club has always visualized this area as being suitable for expansion. These types of projects that require multiple levels of support and approvals, take time. But I have to say it’s an incredible feeling to ride down these trails knowing that this only the beginning,” said club president Steve Law.

The project received the green light after applying for funding from the Ministry of Forests, Recreation and Trails, which was accepted earlier this year. The District of 100 Mile House also helped with funding, allowing for a second downhill trail to be built.

After conducting a survey within the club’s member base, the climbing trail will be called ‘Climb and Hustle,’ while the downhill trails will be called ‘Hustle and Flow’.

According to the news release, the project started off as a climbing trail and one “freeride”-style descent with berms, minor obstacles and a couple of jumps designed by Thomas Sheon from First Journeys Trails (based in Williams Lake).

“We have been working incredibly hard to support mountain biking development in the North this past decade. My company works with local governments and clubs to create trail master plans and help them use mountain biking as an economic development engine. 100 Mile House, in our view, is a key area that will attract thousands of riders who love the Cariboo topography and flowy trails.”

Law also mentioned that the trails are intermediate level.

“So that we have something for the new riders to work towards. Our intermediate and advanced riders will enjoy finding new ways to challenge themselves too.”

The trails are currently closed and the club will be hosting a grand opening sometime in the spring.

