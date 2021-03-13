Huncity aims to promote tourism with fat bike tour

Huncity president Steve Law doing some work on the bike trails at the Lower Climb and Punishment trail. (Photo submitted)

The Huncity Mountain Bike Club will get a financial boost in exchange for drawing people to the area.

The South Cariboo Joint Committee and District of 100 Mile House have agreed to each contribute $1,500 to the group, which had requested $3,000 to stage a multi-day fat bike trip along the Goldrush Snowmobile Trail from 70 Mile to Horsefly from March 15-April 30.

The idea is to shoot promotional videos and photos of influence R.J. Sauer and his family to document the route and market the Goldrush trail, according to a grant application by Huncity president Steve Law.

“The economic impact from mill closures necessitates the need to promote tourism and recreational activities in our local communities,” Law wrote.

The club had initially sought a grant in assistance, but the South Cariboo Joint committee determined the request was more appropriate for economic development.

Although some directors wanted to quash the request as it missed the budget deadline, Maureen Pinkey, a councillor in 100 Mile House, argued the Huncity group has done a lot of work on local trails around the area. Many group members have spent up to $250,000 of their own funds to clear and build trails. she added.

The video, she said, would bring more people to the area for longer stays in the community, resulting in more money being injected into the local economy.

“They’re really trying to get us to be on the map of mountain bike tours. What they’re looking for is to put it out there and get more trails happening so we’re an overnight stay,” Pinkney said. “This video would go a long way toward that. They’re willing to go the distance and promote this package.

“It’s a hard-working group and I’d like to see us support them. Anything that brings people here is pretty good,” she added.

Darron Campbell, the Cariboo Regional District’s manager for community services, said there was likely some available allocation in the economic development budget to help the Huncity mountain bike club.

Although he acknowledged he didn’t know much about the spinoffs from influencers and social media, he agreed with Pinkney.

“Any attention you can draw to the area does tend to be a good thing.”

@ksinoski

kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House