Horse Lake takes track championship

School beats 100 Mile Elementary with the most points

Horse Lake Elementary claimed victory at the Inter-School Track and Field Meet last Thursday.

Horse Lake beat host school 100 Mile Elementary by just a few points, at 207 to 193, much to the chagrin of principal Maria Telford. She said the result has already encouraged her students to train harder for next year.

“I reluctantly gave the trophy to (Horse Lake principal) Ty Lytton,” Telford said. “I can’t wait for next year, we’re going to beat them.”

Telford said 230 students aged nine-14 from 100 Mile, Horse Lake, Forest Grove, Lac La Hache and Mile 108 elementary schools came to the track and field meet.

The students competed in the long jump, high jump, triple jump, standing broad jump shotput and the 100, 200 and 800-metre dashes.

After not being able to hold large school events for the past two years, Telford said there was a lot of interest from the students.

She added the meets are an important part of building and maintaining school spirit.

“It was awesome. It was a little bit rainy in the morning but the weather held out and the kids had a great time,” Telford said. “We had amazing participation and sportsmanship throughout the day.

“The kids cheered each other on and had great team spirit.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Forest Grove Elementary School’s Chase Benard arches his back as he jumps over the high jump pole at the Inter-School Track and Field Meet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elemntary’s Claire Johnson attempts a high jump during the Inter-School Track and Field Meet last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Blaine Bracey from Forest Grove Elementary attempts to steal the ball off 100 Mile Elementary’s Abhijot Maan during a friendly game of basketball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Chase Pincott makes a standing board jump attempt during the Inter-School Track and Field Meet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Samara Mitchell of 100 Mile Elementary attempts a long jump while her teammate Lilli Hoskins watches. Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rowan Hermiston, of Mile 108 Elementary, competes at the Inter-School Track and Field Meet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Willoe Deneef, from Forest Grove Elementary School, tosses a shotput at the Inter-School Track and Field Meet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elementary’s Madison Wright lobs a shotput down field during the Inter-School Track and Field Meet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lac La Hache Elementary School student Teagan Brown makes a long jump at 100 Mile Elementary last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Anthoney Jongbloets flies through the air as he competes in the long jump. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)