Hockey camps set to hit the ice

Hockey camps are set to resume next week at the Canlan Ice Sports South Cariboo Rec. Centre.

Workers with Hi-Pro Sporting Goods were busy preparing the ice at the arena Monday ahead of next week’s start. The camps will include COVID-19 measures, including having a limited number of people on the ice at one time and four different ice times for three groups. All players will also have to sign a waiver stating they aren’t feeling sick, said Laura Albert, program and sales coordinator.

The camps, which are open to youth aged five to 7, 8-10 and 11-16, are already filling up fast.

“We’re feeling positive,” Albert said. “We are back.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3
Next story
Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

Just Posted

Mom aims to heighten autism awareness

A 100 Mile mom plans to distribute laminated “cheat sheets” to local… Continue reading

Midwives look to fill a gap in health care

Megan Corbett and Krista Hamblin have launched Cariboo Midwives.

Maiden Creek Hill ‘perfect view’ of Cariboo Wagon Road

A bare, switchback road climbs steeply on the right. This is the Maiden Creek Hill.

Sheridan Lake residents put ‘government on notice’

Residents reiterate calls for a larger culvert to divert high water

Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Most Read