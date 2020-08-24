Hockey camps set to hit the ice

Hockey camps are set to resume next week at the Canlan Ice Sports South Cariboo Rec. Centre.

Workers with Hi-Pro Sporting Goods were busy preparing the ice at the arena Monday ahead of next week’s start. The camps will include COVID-19 measures, including having a limited number of people on the ice at one time and four different ice times for three groups. All players will also have to sign a waiver stating they aren’t feeling sick, said Laura Albert, program and sales coordinator.

The camps, which are open to youth aged five to 7, 8-10 and 11-16, are already filling up fast.

“We’re feeling positive,” Albert said. “We are back.”

