High school rodeo events cancelled

Rodeos were planned for Williams Lake and Quesnel in early May

Kira Stowell rode her way to first place in the senior pole bending event at the combined High School Rodeo in Quesnel in the only event of 2020. All regional high school events have been cancelled, although there are still hopes for provincials. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Planned high school rodeo events are cancelled because of the latest public health orders surrounding travel, but organizers hope to still hold provincial championships.

President of the High School Rodeos of BC, Tyler Kosick, gave the news in a letter to members.

“Although every member of the board had been planning rodeos and wanted nothing more than to push forward with our spring events, we also understand that we cannot ask our members to disobey a direct public health order,” his letter reads.

High school rodeos were planned for Quesnel, Williams Lake, Dawson Creek, Merritt and Clinton for May and all are now cancelled. Quesnel is scheduled to host the high school senior finals in mid-June.

Kosick said in his letter is was frustrating to see rodeo allowed to continue in Alberta, but not in B.C.

“In the end, everyone agreed this was not our sword to fall on,” he said. “The media attention, the possibility of fines and the future inability to host rodeos, the black eye it could give us with our national provincial and regional sponsors could be long lasting.”

Kosick encouraged members to organize small, local events for youth events allowed under current health rules.

