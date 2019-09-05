Harry Bishop rides for a cure for cancer

“It’s the least I can do and I’ll keep on doing it”

Harry Bishop rode in the Ride to Conquer Cancer for the fourth time. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Harry Bishop has done it again.

It’s the fourth time Bishop has ridden in Vancouver’s Ride to Conquer Cancer and the 82-year-old cyclist had his best year yet.

“It went well. It was beautiful weather. The first day I did 82 kilometres and the second day I did 52 kilometres and rode through the finish line in Hope,” he said. “That was the most I’ve ever ridden in the four years. The bike made all the difference.”

The bike was a 12-speed rally tour composite that one of his cousins bought but never used. Bishop worked for his cousin in order to use the bike, which he said was still sitting in the cousin’s basement with bubble wrap on the seat.

Bishop said his favourite part of the ride was the last leg from Chilliwack to Hope, because it was basically all flat.

“Very little hills,” he chuckled. “I had trouble with my arms. I had to take breaks. I’ve got nerves in my neck from Welding. The disc in my neck and one pinch in the nerves, it affects both my arms from shoulder to elbow, very painful. Just one of those things you have to live with. I pushed through it.”

But this didn’t deter Bishop from giving up.

“Every time I got a little stressed out, I’d say to myself ‘this is for my mom, this is for Chuck (my brother), this is for so and so’ and it helped.”

The ride means a lot to Harry Bishop. He’s lost a lot of friends and family to cancer. Since he started riding in the event four years ago, he’s lost a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, a cousin and a few friends.

“It’s the least I can do and I’ll keep on doing it to try and get a cure for cancer,” he said. “I’m already registered for next year, God willing.”

So far, Bishop has received $1,740 for his effort. He pledged $2,500 but is hoping to raise $3,000.

“I expect more to come. I have until Oct. 28 to meet my pledge.”

Collectively, more than 2000 riders have raised close to 10 million for cancer research.

To donate to Harry Bishop, go to his profile page on the Ride to Conquer Cancer website. Any donation $5 or more will receive a tax receipt via email or mail.

“I really thank all those who have supported me throughout these rides and all those who are about to.”