Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – is among the leaders at the prestigious tournament, after finishing the first round at three-under par. He’s currently tied for third – with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman – one shot back of the lead.

Golfers were still on the course at Augusta National by mid-afternoon, including co-leaders Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth, who were tied for first at -4.

Hadwin shot a one-under par on the front nine holes Thursday morning, but had a much eventful back nine, with four birdies and two bogeys.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.

