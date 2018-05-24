Sang-Hee Robinson photo.

Gymnastics year-end gala to support six-year-old battling cancer

By Nathania Hindmarsh and Sang-Hee Robinson

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hosting its annual Year-­end gala at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Saturday, May 26, at 2 p.m.

How would you like to go and watch beautiful dances, featuring several countries from “Around the World” – the theme for this year’s gymnastics gala.

Some featured countries will be Hawaii, China and Egypt, showcasing what gymnasts as young as three years of age have been learning throughout the season as they perform a series of creative routines.

The finale country will be Canada as all our gymnasts perform an interpretive and creative group dance called ‘Cariboo Strong’, with our Canadian Gymnaestrada team, to show our appreciation to those who worked tirelessly to help put out the fires during last years fire season.

Some featured guests will be sparky the dog, performed by Jewels group, Jr. firefighters, performed by Little Ninjas group, and water fairies, performed by Teddy Bear/Jewels group.

Our Canadian Gymnaestrada Group will also have an opportunity to perform their “Cariboo Strong” routine at the 2018 National Gymnaestrada hosted by Richmond, BC.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the show starting at 2. Tickets are $10 or free for children five and under, with all proceeds going towards supporting Justice Granger and his family (South Cariboo local), who is currently battling relapsed cancer. Justice is six years old and loves Paw Patrol.

Please come and enjoy our colourful routines, and help support our local family in need. If you have any questions or would like to drop off any donations or gifts for Justice, please contact Sang-­‐Hee Robinson at 250­‐706­‐2405, or Nathania Hindmarsh at 250­‐706­‐2929, or email scrhythmicgym@shaw.ca.

