Gymnastics club preparing fundraiser dinner

Amy Baechmann

Student reporter

The South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastic club (SCRG is holding an “Adult Night Out” fundraiser on Saturday, March 3.

The fundraiser is being held to help pay for the club’s usage of the gym, as it is very expensive to maintain and heat the gym throughout the cold months.

“We are hoping to raise enough to cover gym expenses to keep the gym running during cold months,” Sang-Hee Robinson.

The dinner will be held at the El Caballo restaurant in 100 Mile, and all proceeds made that night will go toward the gym costs.

A group of parents got together to plan the fundraiser, and many meetings were held to organize food, tickets, advertising and everything that needed to be figured out to have the event take place.

Tickets for the night are $30 each and are available at the El Caballo, Higher Ground Natural Foods, and you can also contact Robinson at 250-791-5538. Each ticket includes appetizers, an all you can eat buffet, beverages (non-alcoholic), dessert, entertainment and fun games.

There will also be an auction throughout the evening. Some items found at auction will be homemade goods, gift baskets and more. Singers and performers will also be there to make your night fun and enjoyable.

“There will be different relay games, cup games, and hand-eye coordination games,” Robinson adds.

Robinson says that there is limited seating due to the size of the venue, restricting them to being only able to sell 80 tickets in total, so getting your tickets soon would be a good idea.

This fundraiser is a great way to get out and about with a few friends and support your local gymnastics club at the same time, while you enjoy delicious Mexican food!