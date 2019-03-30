Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner, Canadian football League, and Greg Turner, Councillor-at-Large and Deputy Mayor, City of Moncton pose for a photo at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

Group behind proposed CFL franchise in Halifax closer to landing deal

Potential deal would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour

A plan by a business group to establish a CFL franchise in Atlantic Canada has taken a big step forward.

A spokesman for Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed the group has signed a letter of intent with Canada Lands Company outlining a potential deal that would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour.

Anthony LeBlanc, one of the group’s partners, says a scaled-back, $130-million stadium in Shannon Park would be made available for community youth, amateur and recreational sports for about 300 days each year.

LeBlanc says the facility, which would include a sports dome for the winter months, would also be made available to local schools and community groups for daytime weekday use.

To help get those events organized, the business group also announced it has signed a formal partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, a non-profit group that advocates for more than 50 provincial sport organizations.

LeBlanc confirmed the talks with Canada Lands had taken longer than expected, which is why the group has yet to submit a formal proposal to the local or provincial governments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Just Posted

100 Mile House’s Festival of the Arts set to begin at Martin Exeter in April

The festival will run from April 1 to 12 with the Showcase on April 13

New Parkside Gallery exhibit in 100 Mile House hopes to draw people back into pencil art

The Resurgence of Pencil Art will run from April 5 to May 11

Communities to be mindful of wildlife as spring approaches

‘Always be aware of your surroundings and watch for signs of wildlife’

Anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Gear and fish were seized

100 Mile welcomes Windsor musician for one-of-a-kind show

‘Being away from Windsor is a huge treat, but it’s like extra icing on the cake to be here.’

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Most Read