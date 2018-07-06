Bill Greene of Falkland has been elected the new chairman of the board for BC Hockey. (Photo Submitted)

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

Bill Greene was a teenager when he first coached minor hockey in the tiny town of Saint-Bruno, Que.

The smiling, highly likeable Greene has never stopped promoting hockey, and today, at 62, is the new chair of the board for BC Hockey. The organization, with 130 associations, 60,000 players, 10,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers, is in good hands. Greene was chosen at recent AGM meetings at Sun Peaks Ski Resort in Kamloops.

Twice, Greene jumpstarted Junior B franchises in the North Okanagan, first in Enderby with the Kings, in 1993, and then again, in Armstrong with the Knights, in 2009.

“I realized from the Junior B experience how important it was that there was somewhere for kids to stay at home and play at that level,” said Greene, who lives in Falkland. “North Okanagan was one of the first minor hockey associations to have a Junior B franchise (in the Kootenay International League).”

Born in Montreal, Greene’s father worked for Bell Canada. Bill was one of seven kids in a busy household which often took in children needing a home.

“I came out here one summer looking to pick fruit and never went back,” laughed Greene, who raised five daughters. “I worked one year for White Trucks and then got into forestry and the music industry. It’s been a long haul in hockey. I got involved in Armstrong minor hockey in the mid ’70s and was referee-in-chief in the mid ’80s. I was there (president) when Armstrong and Enderby amalgamated their associations. Bill Ross was president in Enderby.”

BC Hockey turned to Greene to be a master course instructor for its Speak Out and Hockey Canada Safety programs in 1992. A former Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) director, Greene performed those duties for several years and was out of minor hockey for a few years when he was asked back by North Okanagan minor hockey.

His association mandate included attention to practice-to-game ratios, introduction of cross-training and summer hockey school development.

“We revamped things. We hired Aaron Hoffman (coaching director) and we opened the boundaries and brought in the Zone programs. There were so many great people that I have had the opportunity to work with over the years. Two locals that both served as presidents of BC Hockey, Al Berg and Wilf Liefke, worked tirelessly for the kids that play our game and taught me tons about the game and how much it has the ability to enrich people’s lives.

“Still being called ‘coach’ is so special. I also worked with so many great volunteers. They have had a large part in my success in hockey over the past 40+ years. People like Gary Phillips, Patsy Vetter, Joanne and Ken Davies, Rhonda and Bill Burr, Shelley and Rick Hawrys, Dickie Robinson and so so many others supported my efforts in hockey in the Okanagan. Without them, I would never been able to get an opportunity to become chair of the board of BC Hockey.”

Greene gives major props to his employer, Kingfisher Boats, of Vernon.

“Our company is very community minded and actually offers all of our 150 employees a paid day from work to do volunteer work. Our company is family oriented and goes the extra mile in our communities with support for different organizations that of course includes hockey. How great is that?”

Greene replaces Randy Henderson of Prince George, who completed his two-year tenure as chair. BC Hockey’s membership voted four candidates to two-year terms as directors: Darryl Lerum (Fort St. James), John MacMillan (Victoria), Neil McNabb (Surrey) and Stephanie White (Nanaimo). Grant Zimmerman of Prince George will serve a one-year term.

Chuck Campbell (New Westminster), Brian Harrison (Mill Bay) and Andrew Jakubeit (Penticton) are entering their second year as board members.

Former NHL forward Sandy Moger, director of coaching for Greater Vernon Minor Hockey, is high on Greene.

“We worked with him early on when he was with North OK and began to open the borders,” said Moger. “He’s very knowledgeable of the hockey world and knows what needs to be done. He’s been on so many boards and I think he’s going to do a great job for BC Hockey. He’s put his time in and has so much experience.”

Greene gives credit to OMAHA president Chuck Gallacher for making the Zone Rep programs a success by working closely with member associations.

“My philosophy is there is nothing we can’t do together,” said Greene. “Together, we can find solutions. We can sit down and put our heads together. I’m going to be on the go. It’s a big province and it’s our 100th anniversary. I will be doing a lot of travelling.”

Greene, who is stoked about the new BC Hockey mascot, Selly, is grateful for family.

”I need to mention my girls who made sacrifices for me to be involved, and my parents who taught all of us kids that dedication and hard work are the true keys to success. And a special mention to my dad who preached that Greenes don’t quit or give up at anything, and working together as a team makes you unbeatable.”

RELATED: Passionate Spallumcheen volunteer earns Jubilee award

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wranglers Alumni Tournament will feature around 15 former players

Just Posted

Burned South Cariboo girl leaves BC Children’s Hospital, goes to burn centre

“We’re hopeful about her arms because look at her face.”

Wranglers Alumni Tournament will feature around 15 former players

Golf tournament gives the community a chance to meet former Wrangler players

Mental health after the 2017 wildfires in the South Cariboo

‘We can draw strength from each other’

Industries rebounding in the South Cariboo after 2017 wildfires

‘Once they had to cancel last year they rebooked right away’

Over 100 at Story Walk opening

A story walk will be set up every Wednesday

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

One new fire started in the Cariboo

Firefighters don’t anticipate any difficulty in extinguishing it

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read