Great weekend for Peewee team

The 100 Mile Peewee Kal Tire team went to Williams lake on Nov. 1 to 3 weekend. Their first game was on Friday against the Kamloops Vipers. This was a great game. Goalie Quinn Pecor was on fire and the team played awesome.

They tied the game 5-5.

The first goal was scored by Brock Ferguson assisted by Hunter James in the first period. Starting in the second period the second goal was from the blue line by defensemen Sean Moore. Lincoln Sutton got a sweet pass from his brother Jackson Sutton and scored. In the third period Hunter James and Brock Ferguson each scored. Player of the game Quinn Pecor and Heart and Hustle went to Hunter James

The second game started early Saturday morning against the Williams lake Blue team.

The peewee team won 6-0 with Hunter games scoring two goals and Brock scoring two with one assist from Emma Theuring and Brody Gilbert scoring two goals assisted by Thomas Silvey and James Hunter. Player of the game went to Brodie Pecor and heart and hustle went to Sean Moore.

The third game, the team lost 0-4 against the Prince George Wildcats. Player of the game went to Brock Ferguson and Heart and Hustle went to Emma Theuring.

On Sunday, the team played their fourth game against the Kamloops Vipers team again and lost 3-2. Player of the game went to Thomas Silvey and Heart and Hustle went to Teavis Real. It was a great weekend for all the players.